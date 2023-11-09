SOUTH AFRICAN AIRWAYS IS NAMED AIRLINE PARTNER FOR AFRICAN AIR EXPO 2024.
SAA’s partnership with African Air Expo plays a pivotal role in shaping this landmark event which underscores the importance of fostering collaboration.
— Faith Sikakane, Business Development & Marketing at SAA
The national carrier of South Africa, South African Airways (SAA), is a renowned leader in the aviation industry. SAA’s partnership with African Air Expo plays a pivotal role in shaping this landmark event which underscores the importance of fostering collaboration and innovation within the aviation sector.
The African Air Expo reinforces the position of South Africa and the national airline carrier as a key player in aviation.
The Air Expo brings together aviation and aerospace industry leaders and seasoned professionals with aviation enthusiasts, customers, and students to network, exchange ideas and showcase the latest technology and equipment in the aviation industry.
Different skills within the aviation sector, will be showcased including Commercial Aviation, MRO, Business & General Aviation, Airport Infrastructure, Human Capital Development in Aviation, Air Cargo, and eVTOL - The Future of Aviation.
The African Air Expo, 1st Aviation Convention & Exhibition for Africa, will be held at the Cape Town International Convention Center from 12th to 14th February 2024. www.airexpo.co.za
SAA and other airlines will participate at the Cape Town Airlines Pavilion. This dedicated pavilion will provide a unique platform for regional carriers to showcase their innovations, connect with industry experts, and promote their services to a global audience.
SAA will offer a special discount for the 15 000 anticipated participants to the event, in February 2024.
"We are delighted to partner with the African Air Expo - Exhibition and Conference. SAA is committed to the growth of the aviation industry in South Africa and beyond. This event is a unique opportunity for delegates and visitors to network and share knowledge. A 20% discount offered by SAA to all attendees traveling to Cape Town will make the event more accessible.” says Faith Sikakane, Business Development & Marketing at SAA.
The African Air Expo - Exhibition and Conference promises to be a significant milestone for the industry in Cape Town and the broader South African region.
About the African Air Expo - Exhibition and Conference
About South African Airways (SAA)
About South Africa Airways
With almost 90 years in the skies, South African Airways (SAA) is the most awarded Skytrax airline in Africa and the proud carrier of the South African flag, linking domestic, regional, and international destinations. SAA flies from Johannesburg to Accra, Durban, Harare, Kinshasa, Lusaka, Lagos, Mauritius, Windhoek, Victoria Falls, Malawi and to Soa Paulo from Cape Town and Johannesburg.
Since first taking to the skies in 1934, SAA has grown to include a passenger airline, a cargo transport service, and related services provided through its wholly owned subsidiaries, SAA Technical (SAAT) and Air Chefs. SAAT delivers high-quality maintenance services, major airframe checks, engine overhauls, mechanical components, avionics, and line maintenance to SAA and third parties. Air Chefs provides in-flight, airline lounges and other catering services to the airline and third parties.
SAA Voyager is a frequent flyer loyalty programme, which offers its members the opportunity to earn and spend Miles (the programmes reward currency) from 48 programme partners and 30 airline partnerships, including the Star Alliance global network, SAA prides itself on being “more than an airline” and a critical part of the South African story.
