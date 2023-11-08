Looper Insights Celebrates Victory as Best in Class - Insights at BASE Awards 2023
Looper insights, Universal Pictures, Warner Bros. Discovery, Paramount Pictures, Netflix, and MUBI win big at annual UK Home Entertainment Awards.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Looper Insights, the leading end-to-end SaaS analytics solution in the Media & Entertainment industry, is very pleased to announce their victory at the 43rd annual BASE Awards. Among the prominent winners, Looper Insights was awarded the prestigious "Best in Class - Insights".
The BASE Awards, hosted by the British Association for Screen Entertainment, is a platform that recognizes and celebrates the outstanding achievements in the UK's home entertainment sector. Looper Insights emerged as the winner in the Best in Class - Insights category, making them the true champions in the field of data-driven insights.
Liz Bales, Chief Executive at British Association for Screen Entertainment, commented on the significance of the awards, saying, “Each year, the BASE Awards are the moment when the whole of the UK home entertainment industry gets the chance to celebrate together. We get to see old friends and make new ones. There has been so much change, growth, challenge, and transformation recently, but some things remain: the importance of visual entertainment, giving fans the films and shows they love, and working as a community to always move forwards. Congratulations to all the winners, and a huge thanks to the BASE team, and our sponsors and partners, who ensure it is such an important night in the entertainment calendar. In a year of growth, with so many new partners and players alongside us and with us on our journey, the breadth of winners last night perfectly demonstrates BASE as champions all of Home Entertainment.”
Looper Insights has been at the forefront of providing critical analytics and insights, helping businesses in the entertainment industry make informed decisions and stay ahead of the curve. The award recognizes their exceptional contributions to the sector.
Upon receiving the award, Nelly Voukaki, Co-founder and Chief Customer Officer at Looper Insights expressed her gratitude and excitement. She shared, "We are truly honored to be recognized as the 'Best in Class Insights' at the BASE Awards. This achievement is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our team, who work tirelessly to provide the most valuable insights to all our Customers. We are proud to contribute to the success of the industry, and this award further motivates us to continue delivering excellence."
The BASE Awards 2023 celebrated the exceptional accomplishments of the industry, with Universal Pictures, Warner Bros. Discovery, Paramount Pictures, Netflix, and MUBI among the other big winners of the night. The event showcased the industry's resilience, creativity, and commitment to delivering quality entertainment to audiences across the UK.
For more information about Looper Insights visit: https://www.looperinsights.com/
For more information about the BASE Awards 2023 and to view winner pictures, visit BASE Awards 2023 Winners: https://base-awards.org/2023-winners/
