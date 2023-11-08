London experiences K-Heritage right now

Visit Korean Heritage Campaign Image

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- - Visit KOREAN HERITAGE Campaign Presents London Reception and Media Art Exhibition

- Performances, exhibitions, and experiences in London through Nov. 25 to promote 'K-Heritage'

- To commemorate the 140th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Korea and the United Kingdom, the Cultural Heritage Administration of Korea and the Korea Cultural Heritage Foundation, together with the Korean Cultural Center UK, are holding a special event.

- The 2023 Visit KOREAN HERITAGE Campaign, under the slogan 'K-Heritage, A New World,' is taking place in London, England, until November 25.

■ 'Visit KOREAN HERITAGE Campaign London Reception' to Provide New Experiences and Impressions with Cultural Heritage

Visit KOREAN HERITAGE Campaign London Reception” was attended by more than 70 people from the UK's cultural and artistic community and local media outlets. The reception introduced various projects that the Visit KOREAN HERITAGE Campaign has carried out so far, including the “Korean Heritage Passport Tour”, “Hwahyup Ongju (Princess Hwahyup) Edition”, and the “Gongjungbyunggua (Korean traditional royal dessert) and Kohojae (premium Korean traditional royal dessert)”. Also, on display at the pop-up zone were the Dancheong (traditional Korean pattern used in wooden buildings) patterned bag in collaboration with “Pleats Mama”, which was unveiled for the first time in the UK, and Taraegua Omija (Korean traditional royal dessert), which will be shown for the first time at the 18th London Korean Film Festival on November 2 (local time). At the reception, Choi Eung-cheon, head of the Cultural Heritage Administration of Korea, said, 'Korea is promoting the charm of Korea in various fields such as music, movies, games, and food under the name of 'K-Culture,' and this London-based event will be an opportunity to showcase the value and beauty of Korea's cultural heritage through various programs."

■ 'Cultural Heritage Media Art Exhibition' Embodies Korean Cultural Heritage with Digital Technology At the 2023 <Visit KOREAN HERITAGE Campaign London Reception>, the cultural heritage media art exhibition 'Here with You - The Beauty of Korean Heritage' has also commenced. Utilizing AI technology, the media art exhibition, which consists of four spaces:

▲ “The Key to Korea”

▲ “A New K-Heritage”

▲ “May Your Wishes Come True”

▲ “A Window' to Korea”, reinterprets five representative Korean cultural heritage sites (Changdeokgung Palace, Seongsan Ilchulbong, Suwon Hwaseong, Andong Hahoe Village, and Bulguksa Temple) in the painting style of renowned British artists.

In addition, exhibition space was set aside for the beautifully decorated "Yeondeonghoe" (lantern lighting festival), a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, officially registered in 2020, to express the hope that the exchange between Korea and the United Kingdom through cultural heritage will continue for 140 years and beyond for generations to come. The media art exhibition is open to visitors to the Korean Cultural Center UK until November 25. On October 28, more than 30 museum curators and experts from across Europe who participated in the “2023 Workshop for Korean Art Curators in Europe” held at the British Museum in the UK viewed the exhibition and had a chance to exchange culture and art from their respective countries. "In preparation for the state visit and to commemorate the 140th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Korea and the United Kingdom, this is a great opportunity to showcase the beauty of Korean cultural heritage in the UK," said Sun Seung-hye, Director of the Korean Cultural Center UK, "and we are honored to host this event with the Cultural Heritage Administration of Korea and the Korea Cultural Heritage Foundation at a crucial time when Korean Wave fans are expanding their interest into traditional Korean culture."

Launched in 2020, the 'Visit KOREAN HERITAGE Campaign' aims to rediscover the value of cultural heritage and the prototype of the Korean Wave that has garnered worldwide attention and promote its beauty both at home and abroad. For more information about the campaign, please visit the Visit KOREAN HERITAGE Campaign website (https://chf.or.kr/visit), YouTube (www.youtube.com/koreanheritage), and Instagram

(@visitkoreanheritage).