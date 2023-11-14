New Book by Renowned Sexologist Greta Garcia Redefines the Landscape of Sexual Fantasies
Greta Garcia's Groundbreaking Exploration of America's Sexual Revolution through survey data on sexual fantasies and favorite pornorgraphy.
Far from poisoning the mind, pornography shows the deepest truth about sexuality, stripped of romantic veneer.”TEMPLE TERRACE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a groundbreaking exploration of the profound changes in American sexual fantasies over the past half-century, renowned sexologist Greta Garcia unveils the shocking revelations in her first book of the five-part series, "Lovecraft." Garcia's extensive research and analysis provide a concise review of the massive data on favorite male pornography categories, offering readers an eye-opening journey into the evolution of sexual desires.
— Camille Paglia
Key Highlights of "Lovecraft" Include:
1. Revolutionary Shifts: Garcia delves into the unprecedented revolution in sexual preferences over the past 50 years, where once taboo acts now dominate sexology surveys.
2. Craving Submission: Contrary to stereotypes, Garcia's research exposes a surprising truth — instead of the aggressive conquering stud, most men are yearning for sexual submission to a more powerful woman.
3. Freudian Insights: Harkening back to Freudian principles, Garcia uncovers that the type of women and fantasmic experiences men overwhelmingly seek in pornography embody mother figures. Favorite scenes feature full-bodied, middle-aged women playing roles such as the viewer's mother, stepmother, aunt, boss, or friend's mother.
4. Comprehensive Analysis: this first of Garcia's 5-book series of "Lovecraft" offers a comprehensive analysis that combines her original research with a meticulous examination of existing data, providing a nuanced understanding of the changing dynamics in male sexual fantasies.
For media inquiries, review copies, or to schedule an interview, please contact: Taboo Books Inc. Timotuck@taboobookpublisher.com
Greta Garcia
Taboo Books Inc.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Other