Promova grants free access to their language courses for all Ukrainians

KYIV, UKRAINE, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Starting from November of this year, the language learning platform Promova is giving all Ukrainians the opportunity to learn languages for free as part of Ukraine’s Future Perfect national program, which promotes learning English among Ukrainians. Promova is granting Ukrainians Premium access to all their self-learning courses and conversation clubs for three years at no charge. As a company with roots in Ukraine, Promova aims to support a recent law initiated by President Volodymyr Zelensky, which establishes the status of English as a language of international communication in Ukraine to help Ukranians speak with the world freely.

"When the government offered Promova to be one of the participants in the Future Perfect program, we immediately agreed. Ukrainians must have access to quality content to master English and share their knowledge, ideas, and experience with the world. To make this possible, we have provided Ukrainians with free Premium access to all language courses on Promova for three years. We are inspired to be a part of this program and give millions of Ukrainians the opportunity to live a better life by achieving their language learning goals," explains Andrew Skrypnyk, CEO and co-founder of Promova.

The platform provides Ukrainians free access to four English courses: General English, Business English, English with TV series, and Travel English. Promova offers grammar and vocabulary lessons, as well as lessons to train English pronunciation with the help of a machine learning assistant. Additionally, the platform offers books from world classics adapted to different levels of English. Ukrainians can learn English with explanations in Ukrainian or in English for greater immersion. In addition, the platform provides Ukrainians with free Premium access to all their language courses, including Spanish, German, French, Italian, Korean, Chinese and several more.

"Knowledge of foreign languages allows us to understand the context of different countries and nations. The more languages Ukrainians know today, the more comfortable they will be in finding global opportunities for themselves, their careers, education, or business. The national Future Perfect program is an opportunity, in particular, to help Ukrainians learn English, which is the language of international communication today. We thank Promova for working together to build a future where Ukrainians open up new horizons with the help of foreign languages," says Valeriya Ionan, Ukraine’s Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation for European Integration.

To take advantage of the opportunity, Ukrainians must register on the Free for Ukraine page on the Promova website and verify their citizenship through Diia.Signature in Diia, which is the official mobile app that connects Ukrainians with government services and digital documents.

The program was announced November 1st, and during the first days, over 70,000 Ukrainians began learning a foreign language with Promova.

About Promova

Founded in 2019 as a simple flashcard app, Promova is now a one-stop solution for all language learning needs. Promova offers a variety of tools, such as bite-sized lessons, a community of learners, tutoring, conversation clubs, and progress tracking. Using artificial intelligence and machine learning to create custom learning plans, Promova helps over 12 million people worldwide live their best lives by achieving their language learning goals.

The Promova team is made up of 100+ lifelong learners passionate about languages, from philologists to professional educators and language learning advocates. They work from Ukraine, Europe, and the U.S. and employ best-in-class teaching methodologies to make language learning accessible to people everywhere.