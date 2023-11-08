Blockpit closes another Acquisition further consolidating the European Crypto Tax Market
This opportunity to bundle our forces in anticipation of the upcoming regulatory enforcement of crypto tax laws emerged at just the right time.”LINZ, AUSTRIA, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a multi-million dollar move that promises to have a significant impact on the European crypto market, Blockpit, the leading name in crypto tax compliance software, has announced its acquisition of Accointing.com, another prominent player in the industry.
— Florian Wimmer
This investment isn't Blockpit's first foray into merging with competitors; they successfully integrated Cryptotax, a key German contender, back in 2020. However, with its latest acquisition, Blockpit once again reiterates its ambition and vision for a consolidated and unified crypto tax platform for Europe.
“We’ve been well aware of Accointing over the past years, as they have always shared similar ambitions as Blockpit. This opportunity to bundle our forces in anticipation of the upcoming regulatory enforcement of crypto tax laws emerged at just the right time,” states Florian Wimmer, CEO of Blockpit. “Also, due to the platforms being of very similar nature, users can be seamlessly migrated to our joint product.”
Elated by this deal, Blockpit has now also pushed its entry into the UK market, signaling a robust and confident pursuit of fresh opportunities beyond continental Europe. A close public-private partnership with UK-authorities, as well as with a wide range of leading CPAs, provide the backbone of an easy-to-use and tailored solution for UK taxpayers.
Dominic Alemany, Chief Operations Officer at Glassnode, on the transaction: ”I am thrilled about the sale of Accointing to Blockpit, which establishes a prominent European crypto tax player. The deal allows Glassnode to deepen our focus on delivering innovative Digital Asset Intelligence Solutions to our Institutional clients while Blockpit perfects everything tax related.”
But Blockpit is not just a software provider in the crypto tax area; it's an influential player shaping its future. Among others, the company took a leading role among private sector representatives in negotiating recent European crypto regulations, particularly MiCAR and the new EU crypto tax reporting regulation DAC8, ensuring that practical applicability of these regulations is meaningful and adequate.
Dr. Max Bernt, CLO at Blockpit and acting chairman in the newly acquired Swiss company, takes a very positive stance on the latest regulatory developments: “DAC8 in the EU and CARF on a global scale bring about a paradigm shift in crypto tax reporting: from now on, tax reporting obligations no longer lie solely with individuals, but also with service providers. This considerably increases tax transparency, as data on crypto traders and their transactions will be shared with tax authorities. It is therefore not surprising that the topic of crypto taxes is becoming more and more important in the public eye and now ranks alongside AML/CFT and Sanctions in terms of its significance.”
For Blockpit, compliance isn't just a buzzword; it's an ethos. The commitment to trust and efficiency stands tall as the foundational pillars of the company, ensuring users can navigate the complex world of crypto with confidence and ease.
