HiBy Digital, the Sub-brand from HiBy Music, Launches its First Android Player, M300
HiBy Music’s new sub-brand, HiBy Digital, launches its first product, the M300 ultraportable Android music player.UNITED STATES, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HiBy Music has launched the new sub-brand HiBy Digital, a lifestyle-oriented company catering to the newest generation. Hiby Music's mission is to serve medium to high-end seasoned audiophiles.
HiBy is known for offering several popular portable music players such as RS2, RS6, R2 II (Gen 2), and more. Combining its experience of offering portable audio players and phone music playback software along with the knowledge of Android and related software and hardware technologies, HiBy Music has now announced the launch of its new sub-brand HiBy Digital - a lifestyle-oriented company catering to the newest generation of smart device users in general. HiBy Music aims to continue serving medium to high-end seasoned audiophiles.
To mark its founding, HiBy Digital has launched its first product--the HiBy Digital M300, which will set a new standard in the world of ultraportable Digital Audio Players.
The HiBy Digital M300 stands out from traditional DAPs with its focus on entertainment and portability. Unlike its predecessors, the M300 boasts built-in speakers, custom fn buttons, FM, and an impressive array of features. Running on Android 13 and powered by the Snapdragon 665 chipset, this device offers a seamless and immersive experience.
Speaking to the media, William from HiBy said “ M300 is not just a music player; it is a multifunctional companion for various aspects of your life.”
Some of the key Features of the HiBy Digital M300 include:
1. Android 13: The M300 is powered by Android 13, providing users with a modern and user-friendly interface. This ensures a smooth and responsive user experience akin to flagship smartphones.
2. Snapdragon 665 Soc: Equipped with a Snapdragon 665 chipset, the M300 is capable of efficient computing and graphics processing. M300 is able to meet a variety of needs, including streaming music, playing games, or running mainstream applications.
3. Entertainment On-The-Go: The M300 comes equipped with built-in speakers, allowing users to enjoy music, watch videos, and play games without the need for headphones or external speakers. This feature sets it apart from traditional DAPs, making it a versatile entertainment device.
4. Recording Capability: The M300's recording functionality allows users to create audio notes, making it a valuable tool for students and professionals. These features enhance M300’s utilities for its users.
5. Customizable Fn Button: The M300 includes a custom Fn button that offers one-touch access to various functions. Supported functions include one-key silent recording, key lock, speaker mute, and screen flip. More functions are expected to be added through OTA firmware updates, providing users with flexibility and convenience.
6. Compact and Portable: M300 weighs 136 grams only. Its size is 113 x 58 x 13 mm and comes with a hanging strap, adding to its portability. M300 can be fit into any pocket size and is within easy reach of its users.
7. Music Playback ability: Featuring the classic HiFi DAC CS43131, Hi-Res & Hi-Res Wireless certification.A robust 2000mAh battery that delivers over 15 hours of playback time, letting audio lovers bid farewell to battery anxiety.
The HiBy Digital M300 is set to hit the market on November 15th, priced competitively at just $199. As a special bonus, till December 1, 2023, every M300 purchase will include a free pair of 3.5mm HiBy Digital XOE earphones, ensuring an enhanced audio experience straight out of the box.
For more information about HiBy Digital and its products, including the HiBy Digital M300, please visit their official website https://store.hiby.com.
William
HiBy Inc
bd@hiby.com