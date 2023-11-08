Minerva and Zabble Announce Strategic Technology Partnership for SB 1383 Compliance Software

Minerva and Zabble Announce Software Partnership for SB 1383 Compliance and Contamination Minimization

This represents a major step forward for California jurisdictions looking to minimize contamination and effectively and efficiently comply with SB 1383” — David Davis, President of MSW Consultants

WALNUT CREEK, CA, US, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MSW Consultants, known for its state-of-the-art SB 1383 recycling compliance software Minerva™, and Zabble, known for its AI-powered contamination minimization (route review) software, Mobile Tagging for Jurisdictions™, announced today that they are now partnering to offer jurisdictions a user-friendly, end-to-end technology solution for SB 1383 compliance. This announcement comes at a critical time for California jurisdictions in the process of applying for CalRecycle’s SB 1383 Local Assistance Grants.

California Leads the Way

California’s future-focused organics recycling law, SB 1383, requires local jurisdictions to ensure that 100% of residents and businesses recycle their organic waste (including ‘dry’ organics such as cardboard and paper). As new recyclers join, and participation in recycling programs approaches 100% in jurisdictions across California, the need for robust compliance tracking and effective contamination minimization practices are becoming more and more apparent. This is why, in addition to tracking the individual recycling participation of individual waste generators, SB 1383 requires local jurisdictions to conduct contamination monitoring and notification of waste generators (‘route reviews’) on a sample basis. This compliance information must be stored in a central location, where it can be readily accessed by CalRecycle for audit purposes.

Minerva and Zabble

Through this partnership, jurisdictions will be able to access Minerva’s leading cloud-based software to track and coordinate outreach and compliance activity across all accounts within a jurisdiction. For the subset of accounts that also require route reviews for SB 1383 compliance, jurisdictions can conduct route reviews, notify customers, and track the results through Zabble’s AI-powered mobile platform. Importantly, Zabble’s Mobile Tagging for Jurisdictions™ can be used in the field with or without a wireless connection. The route review data will automatically sync with the account information in Minerva. The route review data includes the date and time of the route review, fullness and contamination percentage of the container as well as associated contamination items, along with customer notification activity.

This combined solution streamlines required data collection, packages it for SB 1383 reporting requirements, and empowers jurisdictions to do three times as many lid flips. By tracking systematic program information and contamination and outreach side-by-side, jurisdictions are able to correlate their outreach to outcomes and reduce system wide contamination, and therefore reduce costs to waste generators.

Minerva™ by MSW Consultants, Inc.

Minerva™ is a cloud-based software application used by jurisdictions to manage their SB 1383 compliance programs. Minerva™ enables local jurisdictions to efficiently and accurately manage service data, as well as track and coordinate extensive ongoing compliance activity data among staff, consultants, haulers and regulators.

Minerva™ is a Microsoft Azure, cloud-based software solution which includes highly-secure Microsoft single sign-on (SSO) access. Minerva™ is an integrated Implementation Record management system, a SLCP, and MORe/MCR reporting system. It includes an edible food generator and recoverer tracking system, and a waiver management system. Minerva™ also offers residential data management. Minerva™ is powered by MSW Consultants, a solid waste consulting firm that has provided consulting services to over 100 California local jurisdictions.

Mobile Tagging for Jurisdictions™ by Zabble, Inc.

Zabble‘s software platform -- called Zabble Zero™ recently added a new offering to their portfolio of SaaS (software-as-a-service) products. Called Mobile Tagging for Jurisdictions™, which enables local jurisdictions to better track their waste and contamination, and reduce landfill-bound waste by closing the loop with targeted outreach and real-time communication. The mobile platform uses AI to identify a waste bin’s fullness, detect contaminants from photos, and recommend adjusting container sizes to reduce waste disposal and costs; even in areas with little or no internet. Local jurisdictions are using Zabble’s platform to conduct contamination monitoring route reviews required by SB 1383. In 2022, Zabble’s clients had conducted more than 120,000 lid flips and prevented more than 200 tons of recyclables from going to landfill.

The concept for Zabble Zero was proven through research that was supported by multiple EPA Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contracts awarded between 2021 and 2023. Zabble has been continuously testing and improving its AI-based technology that automatically detects and classifies materials in bins from a cell phone image, notifies stakeholders in real-time on incidents and contaminants and allows organizations to conduct targeted outreach to reduce contamination. As of November 2023, the EPA has selected Zabble for a Phase II award further reinforcing the need for modern technology assisting jurisdictions in California to help meet their waste diversion goals.

Jurisdictions, haulers and consultants can use Zabble Zero’s Mobile Tagging for Jurisdictions™ platform to manage their lid flip or site visit programs end-to-end and measure the effectiveness of contamination reduction outreach campaigns.

David Davis, President of MSW Consultants, said, "The digital workspace in solid waste is evolving. We are excited to integrate Minerva’s SB 1383 recycling compliance tracking system with Zabble’s AI-powered route review platform. This represents a major step forward for California jurisdictions looking to minimize contamination and effectively and efficiently comply with SB 1383.”

Nik Balachandran, CEO of Zabble, added, "Our aim has always been to make waste operations simpler and more efficient through AI. Teaming up with MSW Consultants, this partnership to integrate Mobile Tagging for Jurisdictions with Minerva will expand our mission in California. We're eager to see where this journey takes us."

To learn more, schedule a demo, or obtain pricing, please contact;

Craig Stroud - Minerva™ (951) 973-0024 craig@msw-consultants.com

Nik Balachandran – Zabble Inc. (925) 289-9345 nik.balachandran@zabbleinc.com