InvestaX Becomes the First Licensed Real World Asset Tokenization Platform in Asia Built on Base
InvestaX is the Leading Licensed Tokenization SaaS Platform in AsiaSINGAPORE , SINGAPORE , November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InvestaX, the leading Singapore licensed tokenization software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, today announced an integration with Base, the layer 2 EVM scaling solution incubated by Coinbase Technologies, Inc. InvestaX has also connected to additional Coinbase infrastructure including Coinbase Prime Web3 Wallet and Coinbase Prime for a seamless user experience.
InvestaX is licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore with a Capital Markets Service License and Recognized Market Operator License. Through its robust platform, issuers are empowered to orchestrate end to end, fully compliant real-world asset (RWA) tokens.
BASE is a layer 2 protocol that enables fast, low-cost, and secure transactions on Ethereum. By integrating BASE, InvestaX will be able to offer its issuers a more efficient and cost-effective way to tokenize their assets and make them available onchain.
The Coinbase Prime Web3 Wallet is a self-custodial digital wallet that supports a wide range of crypto and digital assets. By integrating the Coinbase Prime Web3 Wallet, users can securely store their RWA/STO tokens within their wallet when investing and trading on InvestaX’s platform.
"We are excited to become the first APAC based licensed tokenization engine to launch on Base" said InvestaX CEO and Co-founder Julian Kwan. "This launch is a testament to our years of commitment to obtain necessary licenses and building on public protocols (not private), providing issuers with a comprehensive solution for launching and managing their assets. With BASE and the Coinbase Web3 Wallet integrated into our platform, we are now able to offer a complete lifecycle experience and bring institutional grade exposure onchain."
InvestaX offers a one-stop solution for all RWA needs, including seamless banking integration, thorough user verification with a KYC module, flexible OTC trading options, primary issuance services, cutting-edge blockchain technology, and smart contract deployment. IX Swap, a sister platform, offers the world's first automated market maker for RWA, which also now has a launchpad for retail investors.
