ACEBOTT Introduces Cutting-Edge STEM Education Products and Interactive Smart Home Learning Kit

ACEBOTT ESP32 Smart Home Learning Kit

ACEBOTT revolutionizes STEM education with cutting-edge products and introduces a new way to interact with your smart home through the ACEBOTT Smart Home Kit.

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, November 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ACEBOTT, a leading STEM education solution company specializing in STEM education products, is proud to announce the launch of its highly anticipated ACEBOTT STEM series products and STEM adventure series products. As part of this exciting release, ACEBOTT is thrilled to unveil its first product of ACEBOTT's new Adventure Series, the ACEBOTT Smart Home Kit, which is set to revolutionize the way we interact with our modern smart home together with our mascot "Lumi".

ACEBOTT has long been recognized for its commitment to promoting STEM education and fostering a passion for learning among young minds. With the introduction of the ACEBOTT STEM series products, the company aims to provide students and educators with cutting-edge tools and resources to explore the fascinating world of circuits and electronics. These kits are designed to inspire creativity, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills among the next generation of innovators.

The product ACEBOTT is launching this time is the ACEBOTT STEM smart home kit with adventure stories of ACEBOTT's mascot "Lumi", which offers engaging experiences and hands-on learning experiences. This is the world's first smart home learning kit that comes equipped with a voice control function.Powered by the ESP32 board, this innovative kit provides users with a comprehensive course to learn more about modern smart homes. With its user-friendly interface and seamless integration capabilities, the ACEBOTT Smart Home Kit offers an unparalleled level of convenience and control. The ACEBOTT smart home kit is part of the STEM adventure series. These products combine educational content with exciting adventure stories, allowing users to gain STEM knowledge and skills.

The ACEBOTT Smart Home Kit offers a wide range of features, from intelligent lighting control to temperature detects, time mirror light, home security system to automatic windows, the possibilities are endless. Users can operate smart home system in 3 different modes- voice control , auto mode, and App control mode.

To ensure a seamless user experience, ACEBOTT has developed a user-friendly mobile application that allows users to control Lumi's smart home. ACEBOTT provides learner-friendly tutorials on building smart homes, uploading and testing code, and operating devices. ACEBOTT also offers exceptional technical support to ensure customer satisfaction.

What sets the ACEBOTT Smart Home Kit apart is its 100% original design and STEM course design by ACEBOTT's team of expert engineers and STEM educators. By leveraging their extensive knowledge and experience, ACEBOTT has created a product that not only meets the highest standards of quality but also delivers a unique user experience.

"We are thrilled to introduce the ACEBOTT Smart Home Kit as part of our STEM adventure series product lineup," said Ring Huang, CEO at ACEBOTT. "This kit demonstrates our commitment to innovation by providing a cutting-edge STEM education kit for kids.

The ACEBOTT Smart Home Kit will be available for purchase starting this month in November 2023. If you have interest to buy their product, kindly reach out to them through their contact details.

About ACEBOTT:

ACEBOTT is a leading STEM education solution company dedicated to providing innovative STEM education products and promoting STEM education based in Shenzhen,China. With a focus on quality, creativity, and customer satisfaction, ACEBOTT strives to empower individuals to explore their potential and embrace the possibilities of technology.

ACEBOTT has a team of 150 individuals, including experts from research and development, production, sales, and logistics.They also accept ODM orders with MOQ including logo customization and PCB customization.