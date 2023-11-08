Amazon Funding Computer Science Education for 25 Elementary Schools in Las Cruces, Impacting More than 10,000 Students
Funding from Amazon Future Engineer delivers teacher professional development and curriculum from BootUp PD.
We are thrilled to be part of a computer science model that really is accessible to every student in our district.”LAS CRUCES, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amazon and Las Cruces Public Schools today announced that Amazon is funding computer science education and teacher professional development for 25 elementary schools in the district, impacting more than 10,000 students, many from underserved communities and groups currently underrepresented in tech, as part of its Amazon Future Engineer program. Las Cruces Public Schools is now part of Amazon Future Engineer’s ongoing sponsorship which aims to bring computer science to 500,000 elementary students by 2025.
— Ignacio Ruíz - Las Cruces Public Schools Superintendent
Amazon is working with BootUp PD, a nonprofit professional development provider, specializing in elementary school education, to bring computer science to each school. BootUp PD’s typically in-person PD sessions adapt well to a virtual model and provide teachers with the tools they need to bring engaging coding lessons to their students both on-screen and in-person. High-quality computer science education for elementary school students during their school day is a critical piece of Amazon’s “childhood to career” approach because it helps bridge equity skill gaps at an age when students are just beginning to formulate ideas about their futures.
"This partnership provides an invaluable experience for both our educators and students, as a classroom tool and a pathway for our future engineers," said Ignacio Ruíz, Las Cruces Public Schools Superintendent. "We are thrilled to be part of a computer science model that really is accessible to every student in our district."
“Amazon Future Engineer is thrilled to hear how teachers continue to go above and beyond to reach young students and pique their interest in computer science,” said Victor Reinoso, Global Director of Amazon’s philanthropic education initiatives. “We are committed to offering high-quality curriculum, professional development, and benefits to support educators as they help their students build life-changing skills that leverage computer science and coding to bring their dreams to life, no matter what career they choose to pursue.”
"This is the first ongoing national sponsorship focused on implementing equitable, sustainable computer science education that is available to all students district-wide," said BootUp’s Chief Executive Officer Savita Raj. “We prepare educators and support districts in building long term programs that provide equitable access to computer science opportunities for all students. Through this partnership, we will build a community of curious, innovative, thoughtful learners who are ready to most brilliantly impact our futures.”
Amazon’s commitment to Las Cruces Public Schools is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to increase access to computer science/STEM education across the country, primarily through Amazon Future Engineer. In addition, Amazon has donated more than $20 million to organizations that promote computer science/STEM education. Already in New Mexico, there are more than 100 schools participating in the Amazon Future Engineer program.
About Las Cruces Public Schools
Las Cruces Public Schools is located 45 miles north of the US-Mexico border in Las Cruces, New Mexico. With approximately 23,300 students and 3,200 employees, LCPS is the second largest school district in New Mexico. LCPS serves a diverse population of approximately 91,000 people throughout the City of Las Cruces, the Town of Mesilla, the Village of Doña Ana, and White Sands Missile Range, and the middle third of Doña Ana County. The city’s largest employers include: New Mexico State University, White Sands Missile Range, Las Cruces Public Schools, and the City of Las Cruces. The district has 40 schools: 24 elementary schools (pre-kindergarten-5th); one combined elementary and middle school (K-8th); eight middle schools (6th-8th); and seven high schools (9th-12th). Two of the seven high schools are early college high schools and are located on the campus of New Mexico State University. LCPS also has a Virtual Learning Academy, serving elementary through high school students.
About Amazon Future Engineer
Amazon Future Engineer is a childhood-to-career computer science education program intended to inspire and educate millions of students from historically underrepresented communities globally, including hundreds of thousands of students in the U.S. each year. Students explore computer science through school curriculum and project-based learning, using code to make music, program robots, and solve problems. Additionally, each year Amazon Future Engineer awards 250 students with four-year, $40,000 scholarships and paid internships at Amazon, as well as names 10 Teacher of the Year winners, awarding $30,000 prize packages for going above and beyond to inspire students in computer science and to promote diversity and inclusion in the field. The program is currently available in the U.S., UK, France, Canada, India, and Germany. For more information, visit amazonfutureengineer.com.
About BootUp Professional Development
BootUp PD is a national 501(c)(3) organization specializing in sustainable, multi-year, district-wide elementary computer science professional development focused on coding, computational thinking, creativity and problem-solving. Since 2016, BootUp has worked with more than 1,200 elementary schools in twenty-six states, directly impacting over 800,000 students. Through ongoing professional development, model teaching, and instructional coach support, BootUp prepares participants to become confident, innovative educators who engage students with meaningful, project-based, open-ended, age-appropriate coding activities.
