Behavioral Signals Joins Federal Marketplace and Intelligence Technology Community

The company announced progress in their technology applications and strategic partnerships, providing advanced intelligence solutions.

LOS ANGELES, CA, US, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Behavioral Signals, the emotion cognitive AI provider which develops technology to analyze human behavior from voice-data, has announced its work in the federal marketplace.

“AI is ushering in a profound transformation in the national defense and security sector, reshaping how we address critical challenges in national security," noted Rana Gujral, CEO of Behavioral Signals. "Our enthusiasm lies in our contribution to this space, where we are advancing existing AI capabilities to provide invaluable insights to the government's defense and security apparatus.”

In-Q-Tel, Inc. (IQT) the not-for-profit strategic investor for the U.S. intelligence and defense communities and its allies, has invested in the latest venture funding round of Behavioral Signals. IQT prioritizes investment in high-tech companies which keep their government agency partners equipped with the latest in innovative technologies. This relationship, which includes a work program, has opened a pathway for Behavioral Signals to support a variety of U.S. intelligence and national security agencies.

“Behavioral Signal’s patented technology benefits application areas ranging from financial services and utilities to defense and intelligence. The Company’s ability to comprehensively assess speech across 75 dimensions enables a compelling solution that can be effectively and easily deployed in challenging environments,” said Michael Falcon, Partner, Investments, IQT.

Behavioral Signal’s CEO was recently at The Next Web in Amsterdam, Europe's leading technology festival, alongside the U.S. Department of Defense and Defense Intelligence Agency, speaking on the evolving landscape of AI in defense and the significance of public-private partnerships.

Behavioral Signals develops technology to assess human emotions, behavior, and intent from voice data using deep learning and NLP. AI technologies enhance situational awareness, enable faster and more accurate data analysis, and support decision-making processes. The insights provide nuanced understanding at scale, enhancing situational awareness, faster data analysis, and higher quality decision making. Emotion or VoiceAI is increasingly vital in the government’s defense and security sectors and revolutionizes any mission that must examine speech beyond what was said to how it was spoken and why the message was conveyed that way. Learn more about Behavioral Signals applications.

About Behavioral Signals

Behavioral Signals enhances communication by deducing intelligent and actionable insights from voice using deep learning and NLP. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in San Francisco Bay Area and Europe. https://behavioralsignals.com