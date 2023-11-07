Department of Education Projects - A Priority for FEMA

The federal agency summoned DE and COR3 leadership to a meeting

Guaynabo, Puerto Rico – The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) organized a meeting this Wednesday with the leadership of the Department of Education (DE) and the Central Office for Recovery, Reconstruction and Resiliency (COR3) to discuss the status of the recovery projects in Puerto Rico's education system.



The purpose of this meeting is for the DE to present a plan for the implementation of the projects that comprise FEMA’s approval of over $12 billion made on September 23, 2020. This historic award is an example of FEMA’s priority for the recovery of the island’s educational facilities since the passage of Hurricane María.



The meeting, to which DE Secretary-appointed Dr. Yanira I. Raíces Vega and COR3 Director Manuel Laboy are invited, will serve to specifically discuss the action plan that will move the projects forward following efficient parameters. The expectation of the federal agency is that this meeting will serve to address any issue with the sense of urgency it deserves, so that the country will benefit from the totality of the allocated funds.

For more information about Puerto Rico’s recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4339, fema.gov/disaster/4473 and recovery.pr. Follow us on our social media at Facebook.com/FEMAPuertoRico, Facebook.com/COR3pr and Twitter @COR3pr.