Sharifah Hardie, candidate for California's 33rd Senate district, announced today she has joined the Republican Party
California Senate candidate Sharifah Hardie joins Republican Party after careful consideration.
I have been straddling the fence for too long. It's time to take a stand. I am excited to join the Republican Party and help move California in a new direction.”LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Businesswoman, and candidate for California’s 33rd Senate district, Sharifah Hardie today announced that she has joined the Republican Party. Hardie decided to join the Republican Party after "carefully evaluating the issues" and determining that the Republican Party best aligned with her values.
— Sharifah Hardie
"I am running for office to make a difference. I cannot do that if I am not true to myself and my beliefs," Hardie said. She plans to focus on financial literacy, job creation, improving the lives of District 33’s residents and ensuring seniors and Veterans are taken care of. If elected, Hardie would be the first African American Senator to represent District 33, and only the third female Senator to ever represent the district.
California Senate District 33 includes the Los Angeles County cities and communities of Cudahy, Bell, Bell Gardens, Lynwood, Maywood, Signal Hill, Paramount, South Gate, Vernon, Walnut Park, Huntington Park, and most of Long Beach with portions of the cities of Lakewood and Los Angeles.
“California has the highest taxes and the second highest rate of homelessness in this country. Middle-income jobs have declined over the past decade. Too many people are living paycheck to paycheck and are at risk of being unhoused. This needs to change,” says Hardie. “California is one of the most expensive places to live and it's only getting worse. We need to make it easier for people to live here.”
“We need to stop price gouging on prescribed medications, reduce crime and stop teaching radical gender ideology in our public school system. Our children are being indoctrinated with this dangerous rhetoric. It's time we put a stop to it. We have so many issues we need to resolve. It's time we started working on them. We can't continue to ignore the problems California is facing. It's time for a change.”
Contributions to Sharifah Hardie’s Campaign can be made at: https://secure.winred.com/sharifah-hardie-for-ca-senate-district-33/sharifah_hardie
Learn more about Sharifah Hardie at: https://www.SharifahHardieForSenate.com
Sharifah Hardie
Sharifah Hardie For CA Senate District 33
+1 562-822-0965
dawn@sharifahhardieforsenate.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram