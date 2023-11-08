Romotow RV named to TIME magazine Best Inventions of 2023
TIME selected the Romotow T8 for its innovative design, originality and likely impact on the RV industry.CHRISTCHURCH, CANTERBURY, NEW ZEALAND, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TIME magazine has selected the New Zealand designed and built Romotow T8 on its list of the Best Inventions of 2023.
Last week, TIME featured their annual list of 200 extraordinary innovations. The ROMOTOW T8 was included in this list in the design category and chosen for its unique and original design and functionality.
The Romotow T8 is a towable RV with distinctive styling, high quality construction and a patented design allows for a compacted form when towing or not in use, then - at the push of a button - the cabin rotates clockwise or anti-clockwise from the outer shell to reveal a built in covered patio, and increase the floor plan by 70%. The covered patio is a multi-purpose space that can be used as an outdoor extension from the cabin, or when enclosed with removable wall awnings it become another space sheltered from the weather. Romotow is not a typical caravan or travel trailer, the Romotow's patented operation defines it as an original offering to the RV market. When not used as a towable RV, the Romotow can also be used as a more permanent dwelling, a beach house, tiny home or luxury escape.
Romotow also offer the T8 as shell only, ideally suited to promotional use with its built in covered patio and attention grabbing design.
At present, the Romotow T8 is available direct from the manufacture in NZ, looking to the future the company seeks to establish a dealer and manufacturing network through out the world to meet their demand.
Hailed by TIME as “The Ultimate Glamper”, the magazine describes Romotow as combining the “luxury of a yacht with the technology of The Jetsons with the functionality of an RV ... the mobile camper that looks like it came from an Apple Store”.
To compile the list, TIME solicited nominations from TIME’s editors and correspondents around the world, and through an online application process, paying special attention to growing fields—such as AI, green energy, and sustainability. Contenders were assessed on a number of key factors, including originality, efficacy, ambition, and impact. Of the new list, TIME's editors write: "The result is a list of 200 groundbreaking inventions (and 50 special mention inventions)—including the world's most powerful supercomputer, a game-changing entertainment venue, and a new shape—that are changing how we live, work, play, and think about what's possible."
See the full list here:
time.com/best-inventions-2023
See the Romotow feature here:
time.com/best-inventions-2023/romotow-T8
Starting price for the Romotow T8 is approximately USD 180,000
