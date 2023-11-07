Submit Release
Ilham Aliyev examined works to be accomplished in Girls' Gymnasium historical building

AZERBAIJAN, November 7 - 07 November 2023, 16:50

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have got familiar with the works to be accomplished in the Girls' Gymnasium historical building in the city of Shusha.

The head of state and the First Lady were informed about the historical monument.

The independent girls' school in Shusha was founded on October 26, 1875 by the “Charitable Society” organized by the people of Shusha. Regardless of their religious beliefs and origins, all girls were given the opportunity to study here.

The building also functioned as a boarding school during the Soviet era. In the future, it is planned to use this building as a decorative and applied art center and an administrative building for cultural fields.

