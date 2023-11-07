Dining Out for Life Marks Its 22nd Year in Sonoma County
Sonoma County’s Biggest Dine-and-Donate is on November 30 Raising Funds To Benefit Sonoma County Residents Living with HIV, cancer, and other Medical Conditions
The event business partners empower us to provide groceries, meals, and life-saving nutrition services to our Sonoma County neighbors living with medical conditions, including HIV, cancer, and more.”FORESTVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Thursday, November 30, 2023, Food For Thought will host the "Dining Out For Life" event across Sonoma County. This year's event includes participation from over 70 local businesses, including restaurants, coffee shops, breweries, and wineries, each committing to donate between 25 to 100 percent of the day's sales. These generous contributions will benefit Food For Thought, a dedicated nonprofit providing essential food and nutrition services to individuals in Sonoma County who are battling serious medical conditions.
— Ron Karp, Executive Director
“Dining Out For Life is Food For Thought’s most delectable and impactful fundraiser. As we mark its 22nd anniversary, we're thrilled to expand our partnerships to include wineries alongside our roster of supportive breweries, coffee shops, and restaurants,” said Ron Karp, Executive Director. “The commitment of the participating businesses empowers us to provide groceries, meals, and life-saving nutrition services to our Sonoma County neighbors living with serious medical conditions, including HIV, cancer, diabetes, and more.”
Whether you are in the mood for a quick bite or a gourmet farm-to-table experience, there's something for every palate at participating venues located in Bodega Bay, Cotati, Forestville, Geyserville, Guerneville, Healdsburg, Petaluma, Rohnert Park, Santa Rosa, Sebastopol, Sonoma, Valley Ford, and Windsor. A comprehensive list of participating venues is available at FFTfoodbank.org/DOFL. The message is simple yet impactful: Dine Out. Give Back.
Many thanks to this year's presenting sponsors, River Road Family Vineyards and Winery, and the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria.
Food For Thought is a nonprofit organization that provides over 335,000 meals to more than 5,000 Sonoma County residents living with a range of serious medical conditions and who are at risk of malnutrition. Comprehensive services include healthy groceries (enough for up to 21 meals per week), prepared meals, vitamins, supplements, and nutrition counseling all 100% free of charge. FFT believes that food is medicine: the services increase the health of clients, reduce food insecurity, decrease costs to the healthcare system, and improve the lives of thousands of individuals in need. In addition to FFT’s direct service work, the agency leverages its impact through collaborative partnerships, research, and policy advocacy. Dining Out For Life is an annual dining fundraising event raising money for community-based organizations serving people living with HIV. It is an international event held in cities throughout the U.S. and Canada.
Kristie Cannady
Food For Thought
+1 707-887-1647 ext. 107
email us here