The Catalan American Council Announces Marc Corsi as President
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Catalan American Council (CAC), the flagship organization for the Catalan diaspora in the United States promoting the interests of Catalan American civic leaders, organizations, businesses and businesspeople, today announces the election of Marc Corsi as its new President.
Marc’s career and influence spans business, politics, advertising, and economic development. He is founder of the eponymous San Francisco-based firm, CORSI; Marc grew and managed it into the largest independent advertising agency on the West Coast. He served as the Chair for the Northern California ADDY Awards, building the competition into one of the premier award shows in the industry. For his work in advertising, Marc earned the prestigious Silver Medal Award from the American Advertising Federation, and a plethora of other awards, including over 100 ADDYs. Across his career he has served as an advisor to Mayors, Governors, and members of Congress; and has served as producer and architect of several California statewide non-partisan debates. Marc has also served as Chief of Protocol for the Golden Gate Yacht Club, the winner of the 33rd America’s Cup Challenge as well as the defender for the 34th and 35th America's Cup Regattas. “Marc is a consummate connector of people, organizations, and businesses at the highest levels, consistently creating new opportunities and growth. Given our goal of fostering important connections and relationships between Catalan Americans and the broader communities in which they live and work, we could not think of anyone better than Marc to lead this next-stage of the CAC’s own growth and impact,” said outgoing CAC Executive Director Andrew Davis.
The aim of the CAC is to not only advocate for Catalan American business and leaders here in the United States, but also to advance transatlantic business partnerships between Catalan American interests and entities in the Catalan speaking territories of Europe.
“I have had the opportunity over the last ten years to participate in different roles, and am excited and honored to lead the CAC going forward. I want to focus its energies on creating opportunities for the Catalan American community of businesses, leaders, and people. This is a diverse group that contributes so much to American life and economic growth and it is my goal to expand that even further in the years ahead,” said Marc Corsi.
corsi.com
Ivan Kiryakin
Catalan American Council
+1 415-985-5277
info@catalanamerican.org