Partnership Financial Credit Union Helps Those in Need on CU Kind Day
MORTON GROVE, IL, USA, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Morton Grove based Partnership Financial Credit Union (PFCU), a member-owned financial institution, collected three carloads full of cold weather items and toiletries for their “Help Those in Need Donation Drive.” The drive was part of October 9th’s CU (Credit Union) Kind Day.
The Illinois Credit Union League launched CU Kind Day in 2019. It’s a day when Illinois credit unions commit to spread kindness and credit union awareness by giving back to the communities they serve. PFCU’s five office locations participated for the fifth consecutive year and asked their members to donate clothing, sleeping/warming gear, store gift cards, and toiletries as local shelters are preparing for the winter season.
The donation drive was a company-wide team effort. PFCU team members collected, sorted, packaged, and helped deliver the donations for its recipient—Leyden Family Service in Franklin Park, Illinois.
The credit union philosophy is "People Helping People." According to PFCU, this mantra goes beyond just helping its members with their finances. “We extend this philosophy to include helping our communities at large. Through the generosity of our members, the donation drive was a complete success and will help many people get through the winter months,” said a PFCU spokesperson.
PFCU is a member-owned financial institution that is open to the community with offices in Barrington, Des Plaines, Evanston, Franklin Park, Morton Grove, and River Grove at Triton College. PFCU was formed in 2014 when four Chicago-area credit unions merged. With origins dating back to 1941, PFCU remains dedicated to maintaining close, personal relationships with members while delivering the best possible financial products and services. Along with CEO Mary Ann Pusateri’s long tenure of over 35 years, PFCU has many team members with 20-plus years of service. Learn more about PFCU at www.mypfcu.org.
