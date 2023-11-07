Permanent repairs coming to Highway 17A crossing over Highway 99

CANADA, November 7 - Delta residents and drivers in the region are advised that permanent repairs to the Highway 17A crossing over Highway 99 will begin on Thursday, Nov. 9, with detours and partial lane closures occurring over the next eight weeks, mostly in the evenings.

The Highway 17A crossing over Highway 99 was damaged on July 18, 2023, when struck by an over-height vehicle. The repairs to the crossing will be extensive, involving demolition and girder installation. It is expected that repairs will take as long as eight weeks, depending on weather.

In addition to possible nightly single-lane closures of Highway 99, drivers should plan for the following traffic impacts:

Full closure of Highway 99 southbound, from Friday, Nov. 17 at 9 p.m. through to Sunday, Nov. 19 at 3 p.m.

During this period, Highway 99 southbound will be closed to all traffic to accommodate demolition and girder work at the Highway 17A crossing. Southbound traffic must detour via Highway 17A southbound to Ladner Trunk Road and rejoin Highway 99 southbound at the Mathews Interchange.

Full closure of the damaged north side of Highway 17A structure over Highway 99, from Friday, Nov. 17 at 9 p.m. until the project is completed.

The southbound lane and the northbound HOV/transit lane over the damaged north side of Highway 17A structure will be closed to all traffic crossing Highway 99 for the duration of the project. The structure carrying traffic north over Highway 99 remains open. Access to Highway 99 northbound will be maintained via the loop ramp only.

With the damaged structure closed, drivers who want to cross Highway 99 from the River Road direction must detour north through the George Massey Tunnel to Steveston Interchange and back southbound on Highway 99 to Highway 17A southbound.

Drivers are reminded to observe signage, traffic-control personnel and reduced speed limits.

The ministry will provide updates as information becomes available. Drivers can check www.DriveBC.ca for updates.