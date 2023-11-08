OAKSTERDAM UNIVERSITY PUBLISHES CANNABIS STYLE GUIDE
The first-ever guide to proper terminology and usage for writers, media, academics and industry professionals!
OAKLAND, CA, USA, November 8, 2023 -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
— Bestselling Author & Cannabis Consultant, David Paleschuck
Oaksterdam University has released the first-ever definitive guide of standards for writing about cannabis in academia, media, and public relations. In addition to professional writers, the guide is also useful for industry leaders, job seekers, and anyone who wants to speak about cannabis in an educated, socially conscious manner.
The 2024 Oaksterdam University Cannabis Style Guide is available as a Kindle e-book ($5.99) and paperback ($9.99) published by Oaksterdam Press. The 44-page style guide outlines proper terminology, definitions, and grammar for anyone who writes about cannabis and hemp. “We are laying the foundation for a safe, responsible, and equitable industry by implementing proper terminology,” says Oaksterdam University Executive Chancellor Dale Sky Jones. “How we communicate about cannabis and consumers has consequences. Words matter.”
More than ever, media outlets are reporting on all facets of the cannabis industry, requiring common-use definitions of the terms and concepts core to writing about its complexities. This isn’t a simple subject; more than 80 years of Prohibition have muddled knowledge of the plant’s taxonomy, therapeutic use, cultivation, culture, history, law, and scientific study. There have been no common style standards for writing about this industry.
“I’ve been navigating the ever-evolving landscape of the cannabis industry for years, and I can’t stress enough how crucial it is to use the right language. The Oaksterdam Terminology Style Guide is an absolute game-changer. With clear-cut definitions, proper usage guidelines, and industry-specific insights, the Guide has helped me craft compelling narratives and communicate effectively about cannabis. Whether you’re a seasoned industry professional or just starting, the Guide is an invaluable resource every cannabis enthusiast or professional should have in their toolkit. Kudos to the experts at Oaksterdam University for this indispensable contribution to our industry!” states David Paleschuck Bestselling Author & Cannabis Consultant.
This Style Guide was composed and edited by the experts at Oaksterdam University and will evolve with use, so we encourage your feedback, input, questions, and requests for clarification. Journalists, media, PR professionals and academia may use this guide to supplement the AP Style Guide and The Chicago Manual of Style.
The Oaksterdam Cannabis Style Guide features:
— Instructions on when and how to use the terms "hemp" vs. "marijuana" vs. "cannabis."
— How to correctly use culture- or industry-specific terminology.
— The difference between prescription and recommendation.
— Help navigating the slang terminology used to sell hash products.
— And much more ...
Oaksterdam Content Review Service
Need fact-checking or experts to review your content before you publish?
The release of the Oaksterdam University Cannabis Style Guide coincides with the launch of Oaksterdam’s Cannabis Content Review Service. Oaksterdam University is happy to offer expert practitioners to proofread your content for accuracy and provide quotes from authoritative experts and specialists from every facet of the cannabis industry. Please contact media@oaksterdamuniversity.com for assistance.
About Oaksterdam:
Oaksterdam University, the world’s first cannabis college, has been the forerunner in providing the highest quality training to people involved in the industry. OU’s faculty is composed of professionals, academics, and subject matter experts who have taught more than 80,000 OU alumni from 110 countries. With roots growing 25 years deep, OU is a dynamic, diverse, and responsive academic institute dedicated to educating the global cannabis community, industry, regulators, and government. Visit: Oaksterdam University
Chase Roberts - Media Contact
Oaksterdam University
+1 415-385-8072
chase@oaksterdamuniversity.com
