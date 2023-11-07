VITRA Health Opens a New Office in Sturbridge to Get More Families Access to Resources for Healthier Lives
Providing Clinical Support, Custom Care Plans, Insurance Support for Adult Foster CareSTURBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VITRA Health, a leader in Adult Foster Care and community support services, is excited to announce the opening of a new office in Sturbridge, Massachusetts, further extending its community mission to providing exceptional care and support to individuals and families in the region.
The new office, located at 128 Main Street, is strategically positioned to better serve the Sturbridge community and the Western and Central parts of Massachusetts. This expansion is aligned with Vitra Health's dedication and commitment to making quality healthcare and community support accessible to those who need it most.
The opening of this new office will allow Vitra to expand its range of services to the local community. This aligns with Vitra Health's mission of promoting well-being, supporting families, and fostering a strong sense of belonging in the communities it serves. By having a physical presence in Sturbridge, Vitra Health aims to make a positive impact and enhance the overall health and quality of life of the individuals it serves.
In celebration of our commitment to our communities with our Sturbridge location, Vitra Health will be hosting an opening event on November 16, 2023. The event will provide an opportunity for the community to meet the Vitra Health team and learn more about the services available.
About Vitra Health:
Vitra Health is a leading adult foster care and community support services provider committed to improving the well-being of individuals and families. With a range of services, including Adult Foster Care, Community Foster Care, Adult Day Health, and comprehensive community support, Vitra Health empowers individuals to lead healthier, more fulfilling lives. For more information, please visit https://vitrahealth.com.
Sean Jarboe
Vitra Health
+1 617-735-0296
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube