City Swipes and Carri Louise Boutique are bringing a one of a kind fluid art experience studio to downtown Jersey City

City Swipes and Carri Louise Boutique open a unique art studio in downtown Jersey City. City Swipes is where science meets art.

JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- City Swipes and Carri Louis Boutique are teaming up to bring a one-of-a-kind fluid art experience to downtown Jersey City.

Carri Degenhardt-Burke, CEO of City Swipes, attributes her career switch and vision to "changing landscapes on

wall street in the employment field and a bit of a midlife crisis" with a laugh "For me... fluid art is where science meets art. You can create beautiful things with the right recipes. Fluid art is organized Chaos and I love that."

When asked what Degenhardt Burke's favorite experience is she's quick to exclaim "The sip and pour, definitely! It's like sip and paint, but your creation doesn't end up in the trash or a closet one month later."

With 30+ changing substrates from coasters, charcuterie boards to canvas, even Kate Spade bags to choose from, guests can create one of a kind pieces of art to take home with them when dry. All paints, powders and pigments used are artist quality unlike most public studios. Classes range from Glow in the dark paintings with a potters wheel to classic techniques and more. There's a spinning art bike that Is known to make a margarita, even ice cream depending on the event! After guests are satisfied with their creations, the design team creates various mockups for people to choose from on everything from boots, bags to adult and children's clothing, fur babies also, all using their individual designs and palettes. It's great for corporate team building, date nights, bdays and more.



Degenhardt-Burke owned Degenhardt Consulting, a Wall Street search firm for financial advisors and is now eying several additional locations for her new venture. Among them are Pittsford, New York, Cape May, NJ and Stowe Vt. Any franchise enquiries should be made to Carri Degenhardt Burke. Questions about the flagship space will be answered, as well. Bloggers, creators and press are invited should email her for a tour and experience.

