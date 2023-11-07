NOV and AKM Enterprises Inc. announce partnership to deliver industry-leading data analytics to the Energy Sector
In response to customer requests, NOV & AKM ENTERPRISES INC. form a strategic partnership to Execute the Future of Energy Now!
This important collaboration is a direct response to our customers' demands”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AKM’s ProACT, a drilling data analytics solution, is now on NOV's Max Platform™, the energy industry’s leading IIoT data platform. ProACT streamlines well construction workflows from planning and daily operations to post-well analysis and reporting, which empowers operators with unmatched capabilities for improving drilling operations.
ProACT's comprehensive toolkit equips drilling engineers, managers, and field personnel to make rapid, informed decisions that not only mitigate drilling risks but also reduce cycle times and control costs, ultimately driving efficiency and profitability in asset developments.
Providing ProACT on the Max Platform provides a seamless experience for operators. The Max Platform delivers high-fidelity real-time data directly to ProACT to enhance its drilling analytics. Users can easily access the application on the Max Portal, with single sign-on, enabling access to all their drilling, completion, production, and low-carbon digital solutions both at the edge and in the cloud, from one location.
"This important collaboration is a direct response to our customers' demands," said Amitt Mehta, Chief Executive Officer at AKM. "They sought a seamlessly integrated, universal system that hosts all the proven field and office-based applications necessary to accelerate decision-making during well construction."
“Through the Max Partners program, NOV brings best-in-class technologies directly to our customers. AKM has been providing digital solutions to operators for almost two decades. Having ProACT integrated with the Max Platform provides instant access to a proven technology that simplifies workflows for direct cost savings and improved well delivery,” said Tim Viator, Senior Vice President Sales, M/D Totco, NOV Wellbore Technologies.
The AKM and NOV partnership represents a major achievement in enhancing drilling performance and promoting innovation in the energy sector. By combining ProACT's advanced analytics with Max Platform's powerful data capabilities, operators can optimally manage the construction of wells.
NOV is the leader in equipment, instrumentation, and edge- and cloud-based services, with 95 years in sensing technologies and more than 30 years in digital data services. For more information, contact mdtotco@nov.com
AKM ENTERPRISES INC. has 15 years of experience providing SaaS solutions that simplify workflows during well construction by harnessing the power of data. For more information, contact info@akm-ai.com
