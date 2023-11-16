WiT Group Named 2023 Best of North Carolina Winner by UpCity
UpCity has named WiT Group a 2023 Best Marketing Agencies in North Carolina
It’s a significant achievement to lead the way among marketing agencies in North Carolina”CHARLOTTE, NC, USA, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WiT Group is honored to be named the 2023 Best of North Carolina Winner by UpCity. This distinguished award acknowledges our “recommendability“ rating, solidifying WiT Group as a leading digital agency in North Carolina.
UpCity is a top-tier online platform that provides businesses access to some of the most trusted service providers in the market. With its expansive database of over 50,000 listed providers, more than 1.5 million companies have chosen UpCity to locate a reliable provider and reach their goals. The platform’s objective is to foster successful collaborations between businesses by offering clear insights into the selection process and improving their overall purchase experience.
“It’s a significant achievement to lead the way among marketing agencies in North Carolina,” said Aidan Eaton, Creative Director and Managing Partner. “In 2024, we are excited to maintain our track record of delivering success for our clients with our cutting-edge performance-based campaigns and innovative marketing and advertising services.”
Each year, UpCity’s Best of Awards observe the remarkable effort put forth by nominated B2B service providers across a range of fields. The finalists are picked based on a selection of online credibility benchmarks that remain the same, regardless of their annual focus area.
WiT Group has additionally earned the title of 2023 Hermes Creative Award Winner for our outstanding strategic marketing and social advertising campaigns. Our highly skilled team consistently offers innovative digital marketing solutions and engaging advertising campaigns to our clients. Our steadfast commitment has been recognized this year through further accolades, including being named Largest Digital Advertising and Marketing Agencies 2023 by Charlotte Business Journal.
As we mark this milestone, we wish to convey our appreciation to our exceptional team, whose skills and dedication were instrumental in securing this recognition. We also thank our clients and customers for their steadfast support and confidence in our efforts.
For more information about WiT Group and our award-winning digital marketing and advertising services, please visit https://witgroupagency.com.
About WiT Group:
WiT Group is a growing performance marketing agency specializing in digital marketing and performance-based inbound demand generation. Our results-driven marketing agency works with clients nationwide, helping them achieve their business objectives through our broad range of marketing & advertising services. Partnering with some of the most prestigious companies in the nation, we empower companies to take their brand’s marketing & online advertising to the next level!
