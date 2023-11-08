eStruxture Data Centers Named One of Canada’s Enterprise-Industry leaders winners in Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50™
EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Deloitte Canada announced that eStruxture, the largest Canadian data center provider, was recognized as one of the winners of the Enterprise – Industry leaders award as part of the 2023 Technology Fast 50™ program.
Celebrating its 26th anniversary, the award recognizes fastest-growing enterprise-level technology, media, and telecommunications companies by revenue-growth percentage over their last four years of operation. This leadership category is open to companies that recorded a minimum revenue of $10 million in 2019 and $50 million in 2022.
“I am humbled by this recognition and incredibly proud of the work and ambition the team at eStruxture brings to the office every single day”, says Todd Coleman, Founder, President and CEO of eStruxture. “This award is a testament to the rapid growth of our company and to the trust that our customers have in our team of dedicated professionals.”
“This year’s Enterprise – Industry leaders winners represent a high level of excellence and success as members of Canada’s elite in the technology sector,” stated Anders McKenzie, partner and national leader for the Technology Fast 50™ program at Deloitte Canada. “With their bold vision for the future, impactful technologies, competitive drive, and passion for pushing the boundaries, these winners catapult Canadian innovation forward nationally and on the global stage. No doubt their successes are a source of pride and inspiration for all tech entrepreneurs.”
About the Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ program
The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program is Canada’s pre-eminent technology awards program. Celebrating its 26th anniversary, the program recognizes business growth, innovation, and entrepreneurship in four distinct categories: Technology Fast 50 ranking, Enterprise—Industry leaders, Clean Technology, and Companies-to-Watch. The program also recognizes companies within the North American Technology Fast 500 ranking, identifying thriving technology companies in the United States and Canada. The 2023 program sponsors include Deloitte, RBCx, Osler, EDC, CCI, TMX, Clarity, and Lafond. For further information, visit www.fast50.ca.
About eStruxture
eStruxture is the largest Canadian data center provider with locations in Montreal, Toronto, Calgary, and Vancouver. Our solutions are designed to give you more: more locations, more capacity, more connections that enable you to run modern, demanding enterprise applications, and offer your business the control to rapidly scale in response to unpredictable changes in business processes.
Headquartered in Montreal, eStruxture provides access to an ecosystem of almost 1,000 customers that trust and depend on our infrastructure and customer support, including carriers, cloud providers, media content, financial services, and enterprise customers. eStruxture offers colocation, bandwidth, security and support services to customers across Canada in its carrier and cloud-neutral facilities.
For more information, visit www.estruxture.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
Angela Adam
