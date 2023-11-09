Lelior's Designer Collection Is Now Available For Purchase
EINPresswire.com/ -- Lèlior, a celebrated name in the world of fabulous scents, is proud to display its Designer Collection. This collection is a reflection of Lèlior's loyalty to producing fragrances that exhibit elegance.
Setting New Standards in Fragrance
Created for the fashion-forward, Lèlior's Designer Collection offers a new scenting experience. Lèlior has released their designer collection, and each flawless fragrance is a masterpiece. Lèlior designed it with the sole goal of bringing forth feelings of sophistication. These scents, inspired by the world's most iconic designers, such as Coco Chanel, Christian Dior, and Jimmy Choo, are the utmost expression of a refined lifestyle. The Designer Collection would complement spaces like a chic boutique or a trendy office.
The Stars of Lèlior's Designer Collection
Aventadora: Bergamot, Patchouli, and Oakmoss.
Bleu: Citrus, Ginger, and Sandalwood.
Bois Sombre: Mandarin Orange, Geranium, and Amber.
Champs-Élysées: Pear, Tiger Orchid, and Indonesian Patchouli.
Cinquième Ave: Jasmine, Neroli, and Sandalwood.
Enchante: Bergamot, Vanilla, and Nutmeg.
French Lime: Petitgrain, Lime Blossom, and Beeswax.
L'homme: Ginger, Basil, and Cedarwood.
Numero Un: Grapefruit, Cardamom, and Tobacco.
Tobacco Vanille: Tobacco, Vanilla, and Ginger.
Lèlior's Designer Collection is an embodiment of style and art.
About Lèlior
Lèlior is a prestigious name in the realm of scents. This home and commercial scenting company expertly infuses spaces with emotions, memories, and stories through the enchantment of scent. In addition, Lèlior has 4 other collections that include hotel, destination, and santal-inspired fragrance oils. With a reputation for perfection and a devotion to delivering the finest fragrances, Lèlior has unfailingly pleased fragrance enthusiasts worldwide.
Visit us at https://www.lelior.com/
Maya Bogis
