Idaho Preferred Ag-artisan Gift Boxes 2023

Tis the season to “Give. Eat. Local” with the Idaho Preferred Ag-artisan Gift Boxes

Boise, Idaho – The Idaho State Department of Agriculture’s Idaho Preferred program announced the launch of the fifth annual Ag-artisan Holiday Gift Box. The latest initiative for the upcoming holiday season is an opportunity for Idahoans to support farmers, ranchers and food crafters across the Gem State.

“This gift is more than a box of great tasting products, it’s become a beloved tradition for Idahoans to share a bit on Idaho nostalgia for the holidays and an most importantly, it supports some of our local agricultural producers.” said Erica White, Idaho Preferred Program Manager. “The Holiday Gift Box features wonderful array of Idaho sourced food, beverage and skin care products together in this one-of-a-kind agricultural experience.”

2023 will include an expanded selection of two holiday gift box collections to showcase more of Idaho’s producers. With contributions from more than 25 Idaho farmers, ranchers and food crafters from across the state, the boxes showcase Idaho’s agricultural diversity and indulges in the spirit of the season.

The 2023 Holiday Gift Boxes Include:

Box 1

Box 2:

Each 2023 Ag-Artisan Holiday Gift Box collection is priced at $59.99 + tax /shipping and the retail value of each box collection is $85.00. This not-for-profit promotion is intended to support our farmers, ranchers and local food economies from the ground up.

Learn more about 2023 Holiday Gift Box offerings and place your order at https://idahopreferred.com/holiday-gift-box/ Supplies are limited. The holiday gift boxes are sold separately and will be shipped in mid-December to ensure they arrive in time for your holiday celebrations.

Idaho Preferred is a program of the Idaho State Department of Agriculture, with a mission to connect Idaho agriculture and food producers with consumers, retailers and food services, expanding their marketplace.

Contact:

Erica White

Idaho Preferred Program Manager

(208) 972-9955

erica.white@isda.idaho.gov