Las Vegas Therapist Opens Two Mental Health Facilities
Mindful Healing Counseling, a Las Vegas Therapist, announces the opening of two mental health facilities in Las Vegas and Henderson.
Whether you're navigating through issues like anxiety, depression, addiction, or trauma recovery, our compassionate professionals provide the necessary tools and support to foster lasting change."LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mindful Healing Counseling, a Las Vegas Therapist, announces the opening of two mental health facilities in Las Vegas and Henderson to address the growing need for therapy services within the community.
Las Vegas Therapist Specializing in Holistic Mental Health Treatments
“Nevada ranks 8th for the worst access to mental health services,” said Co-Founder Michaela Levine. “Our goal is to fulfill the needs of our community through holistic individual therapy.”
Mindful Healing Counseling takes a comprehensive approach to mental wellness by combining evidence-based therapy techniques with an emphasis on holistic mindfulness practices.
By integrating various therapeutic modalities such as cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT), mindfulness-based stress reduction (MBSR), and psychodynamic therapy, Mindful Healing Counseling creates customized treatment plans for its patients.
“Whether you’re navigating through issues like anxiety, depression, addiction, or trauma recovery, our compassionate professionals provide the necessary tools and support to foster lasting change,” said Levine.
Bridging The Gap Between Family Members & Relationships
Unlike traditional therapies that focus solely on the symptoms, holistic therapy emphasizes the interconnectedness of various aspects of one's life and relationship to address the root causes rather than just managing emotions.
“We take a look at everyone’s role as a child, wife, husband, and partner during a Family Therapy session,” said Levine. “This allows us to fully understand the complex feelings and issues they’re dealing with to then address it in an open and safe environment where their partner acknowledges it.”
With the addition of the two mental health facilities, Mindful Healing Counseling seeks to bridge the gap between kids, parents, husbands, wives, partners, and even one’s individual personality to limit the negative effects of mental illnesses and conditions.
