Electric Bike Company Announces Efficient Pedal Assist System With New Line of E-Bikes
Prospect Riding, a San Diego-based Electric Bike Company, announces the development of the pedal assist system (PAS).SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prospect Riding, a San Diego-based Electric Bike Company, announces the development of the pedal assist system (PAS). This software lets riders switch from manual pedaling to the PAS without compromising ride quality, speed, and range! This software is now integrated with the new line of Venice Cruiser, Malibu Cruiser, and Laguna Cruiser E-Bikes.
How The E-Bike Pedal Assist System Works
“The pedal assist system is a groundbreaking e-bike technology that gives riders control of their speed and range,” said founder Joe from Prospect Riding.
Riders manually pedal the e-bike to reach their desired speed and use the LCD-display screen to lock it in.
The pedal assist system then takes over by retaining the speed without the need for pedaling. This gives users the ability to continue their ride without breaking a sweat.
This innovative technology is integrated with all new lines of Venice Cruiser, Malibu Cruiser, and Laguna Cruiser E-Bikes.
While the pedal assist system is groundbreaking, the results of it are due to the new and improved battery e-motor.
Battery Range Increased With The Pedal Assist System
Prospect Riding includes a lithium-ion battery-powered motor to give riders the ability to cruise through streets, grass, dirt and any terrain.
Riders get a maximum range of 45 miles or more with manual and automatic pedaling.
Users now have the ability to go on those long-range rides without worrying about bike range or needing to charge during a ride.
Prospect Riding recommends switching from manual pedaling to the e-bike pedal assist system to maximize the riding experience.
Prospect Riding Guarantees Performance & Comfort
With the creation of the pedal assist system, Prospect Riding now maximizes safety, comfort, and performance.
Its line of Venice Cruiser, Laguna Cruiser, and Malibu Cruiser e-bikes features an upgraded 20-inch anti-slip fat tire for ultimate comfort and safety. This tire allows riders to glide through soft to tough terrains.
The dual shock absorbers also ensure a smooth and stable ride, even on uneven surfaces. It also comes equipped with an adjustable padded saddle that allows riders to find their perfect riding position.
This ensures maximum comfort during long rides and prevents unnecessary strain on the body.
Prospect Riding is dedicated to safety, comfort, and performance with its upgraded line of e-bikes.
