The United Nations Association USA Women Affinity Group Announces New Role for the 1st Women Goodwill Global Ambassador
WASHINGTON, DC, USA, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The United Nations Association of the United States of America (UNA-USA) Women Affinity Group has launched a campaign for its very first Women Goodwill Ambassadors. In this new role as the UNA Women Goodwill Ambassador, they will be vital in advancing gender equality, equity, and inclusion, which matters because it's the cornerstone of a fair and just society.
Empowering Change Through UNA Women Goodwill Ambassadorship
The UNA-USA Women Affinity Group calls for a prominent figure who volunteers their time to raise awareness, inspire, educate, and mobilize support for gender equality, equity, and inclusion. They aim to extend help and hope to the marginalized, underserved, or non-served populations, bringing about meaningful change.
Global Impact and Honorary Engagements
The Women Goodwill Global Ambassador will be the honor to address policymakers and diplomats in Washington DC to discuss critical issues at the prestigious United Nations Foundation UN Day Luncheon, UNA-USA, and the Global Engagement Summit, the largest annual gathering of UN supporters in the country, where influential figures come together to discuss global issues such as human rights, climate change, and peace and security.
About the United Nations Association-USA Women Affinity Group
UNA Women Affinity Group members advocate for UN programs that advance women's and girls' rights and promote women's empowerment globally.
Website: https://unausa.org/una-women/
Lady Tee Thompson, Chairperson
UNA-USA Women Affinity Group
