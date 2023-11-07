Submit Release
CSAF 23 Letter to Airmen

  • Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs
ARLINGTON, Va. (AFNS) --  

Newly appointed Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David W. Allvin released his first letter to Airmen.

In the letter, Allvin expresses humility, pride, and a sense of urgency in assuming the role and lays out the need for follow-through on key readiness and innovation initiatives while also acknowledging the challenges faced by the Air Force.

The letter serves as a rallying call for Airmen to continue their exceptional service and adapt to the evolving demands of national security.

To read the full letter, click here.

