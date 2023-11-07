CSAF 23 Letter to Airmen

Published Nov. 6, 2023

Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs

Newly appointed Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David W. Allvin released his first letter to Airmen.

In the letter, Allvin expresses humility, pride, and a sense of urgency in assuming the role and lays out the need for follow-through on key readiness and innovation initiatives while also acknowledging the challenges faced by the Air Force.

The letter serves as a rallying call for Airmen to continue their exceptional service and adapt to the evolving demands of national security.

To read the full letter, click here.