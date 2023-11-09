Acknowledgement Launches Managed Malcolm!
New Offering Enables Rapid Deployment Of Customer Self-Service For Business
Malcolm! is very business transformational - once clients realise what they can do with it, how much their customers like it and the operational efficiencies created they tend to get very excited”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acknowledgement, a provider of customer-centric software solutions, has launched a new managed approach to their customer self-service and automation platform Malcolm!, allowing clients to work with their team to set up, configure and launch a self-service platform within 30 days.
Malcolm! is a customer self-service and automation platform first launched by the business software development team at Acknowledgement in 2019. It allows businesses to easily implement their own 24/7/365 online customer self-service.
Commenting on the introduction of the Managed Malcolm! service Tom Jordan, Managing Director of Acknowledgement, says:
“We’ve introduced this offering in response to client demand for an ongoing partnership that goes beyond just the licensing and use of our platform.
With Managed Malcolm! you can tap into our team's expertise to ensure things are set up in the best way and that the customer self-service elements plug into a client’s existing systems effectively. The ongoing partnership aspect means we proactively work with clients to optimise, enhance and grow their self-service offering.
Malcolm! is very business transformational so once clients realise what they can do with it, how much their customers like it and all the operational efficiencies that flow from implementation they tend to get very excited and want to do more and more with the platform - with the new Managed Malcolm! offering we’re here to support that.”
Some of the native “out of the box” features of the no-code Malcolm! self-service platform include FAQs and knowledge bases, workflows, digital forms, payment processing and a wide range of integrations. It’s already used by clients across a wide range of industries including real estate, finance, hospitality, healthcare, fintech, HR, insurance and consultancy. The Managed Malcolm! approach will allow even more clients across even more sectors to see the potential benefits it could offer them.
Managed Malcolm! also allows for various custom features and elements to be added over and above those already built into the platform.
Acknowledgement, the developers of Malcolm!, have been creating customer-centric products, websites, and business-critical applications since 2003.
