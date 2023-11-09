CASPR Technologies Expands Operational Footprint into Canadian Market
CASPR Technologies is thrilled to announce its expansion into the Canadian marketNEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CASPR Technologies, a leading provider of cutting-edge indoor air quality and surface disinfection solutions, is thrilled to announce its expansion into the Canadian market. With a mission to create healthier indoor environments, CASPR Technologies is excited to bring its innovative products and services to businesses and institutions across Canada.
CASPR Technologies has established a strong presence in the United States and several other countries, and this strategic move into the Canadian market aligns with the company's ongoing commitment to global health and wellness. The company's advanced solutions utilize natural processes to reduce harmful microorganisms and improve air quality, making indoor spaces safer for all occupants.
The expansion into the Canadian market represents a noteworthy achievement for CASPR Technologies. This expansion opens new avenues for the company to provide its technology-driven solutions to a fresh audience, encompassing healthcare facilities, educational institutions, commercial enterprises, and residential environments. CASPR Technologies’ products have already garnered acclaim for their ability to effectively reduce pathogens, allergens, and unpleasant odors, ultimately contributing to enhanced well-being for both employees and customers.
To celebrate the company's expansion into the Canadian market, CASPR Technologies is proud to announce its partners and early adopters in Canada:
• Full Throttle Furnace & Duct Cleaning, Inc.- https://full-throttle.ca/
• Growhaus Supply - https://growhaussupply.ca/
• IoTerra- https://www.ioterra.ca/
• Budget Plumbing, Heating, & Air Conditioning Ltd.- https://budgetplumbingheating.ca/
• Marks Supply- https://www.markssupply.ca/
• Point Blanc Agency - https://www.pointblancagency.com/
• E.H. Price Sales - https://ehpricesales.com/
By partnering with CASPR Technologies, Canadian businesses and institutions can create a safer and healthier environment for their employees, students, and customers.
Commenting on this expansion, Matt Horine, COO of CASPR Technologies, said, "We are thrilled to introduce our innovative solutions to the Canadian market. We believe that our technology can significantly improve indoor air quality and surface disinfection in Canada, contributing to a healthier and safer environment for all. We look forward to collaborating with businesses, healthcare institutions, and educational organizations to make a positive impact on their operations."
For more information, visit www.casprtech.com or call 844-717-8819 to learn more about CASPR Technologies' products and services.
About CASPR Technologies:
CASPR Technologies is a pioneer in advanced indoor air quality and surface disinfection solutions. With a commitment to promoting health and wellness, CASPR Technologies develops innovative products and services that improve indoor environments by reducing the presence of harmful microorganisms and enhancing air quality.
