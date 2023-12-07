Meriwether School District Revolutionizes Student Health and Safety by Reducing Absenteeism with CASPR Technologies
EINPresswire.com/ -- Meriwether School District is pleased to announce a groundbreaking initiative to enhance student health and safety across its campuses through the implementation of CASPR Technologies district-wide, thanks to Bioshark, an Atlanta-based CASPR distributor.
CASPR (Continuous Air and Surface Pathogen Reduction) Technologies, a leader in advanced air & surface purification solutions, has been deployed to provide an additional layer of protection against airborne and surface pathogens, ensuring a safer and healthier environment for students and staff. The Meriwether County Board of Education has been recognized as an “Exemplary School Board” by the Georgia Schools Boards Association (GSBA) at the GSBA Conference on December 1, 2023.
One of the remarkable outcomes of this implementation is a substantial reduction in student absenteeism. The district's year-to-date absenteeism report reveals an impressive 40% reduction in students missing 5-10 days of school and an even more significant 60% reduction in students missing 11 days or more compared to 2022. This positive impact on student attendance highlights the effectiveness of CASPR Technologies in creating a healthier and more secure educational setting.
Superintendent, Dr. Robert Griffin, expressed enthusiasm about the results, stating, "The implementation of CASPR Technologies has been a game-changer for our district. The notable decrease in absenteeism underscores the positive impact of prioritizing the health and safety of our students. We are committed to fostering an environment where students can thrive academically and feel secure in their learning spaces."
For media inquiries, please contact:
Sarah Solomon Sieh
Marketing Director
sarah@casprtech.com
844-717-8819
About Meriwether School District
Meriwether School District is not just a witness to change; it's a catalyst for innovation in education. From embracing cutting-edge technologies to implementing forward-thinking teaching methodologies, the district continuously adapts to the evolving landscape of education. The recent implementation of CASPR Technologies district-wide is a testament to the district's commitment to the well-being and safety of its students.
About CASPR Technologies
CASPR Technologies is a pioneer in advanced indoor air quality and surface disinfection solutions. With a commitment to promoting health and wellness, CASPR develops innovative products and services that improve indoor environments by reducing harmful microorganisms and enhancing air quality.
CASPR Technologies produces a complete line of units that integrate with existing and new HVAC systems as well as those that can operate independently. Our systems have been effectively implemented in hospitals, schools, universities, offices, restaurants, movie theaters, retail spaces, veterinarian clinics, infusion centers, ambulances, bus fleets, train systems, and boat ferries to name a few.
