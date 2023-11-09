PrevMed Health’s Heart Attack and Stroke Prevention Conference, Led by Dr. Ford Brewer Set for December 1-2 in Tampa

PrevMed Health Heart Attack and Stroke Prevention Conference Tampa

Future of Cardiac and Preventive Care seminar will explore holistic treatments, diagnostics, and healthier lifestyle choices to decrease cardiovascular risks.

Cardiology and preventive medicine sectors understand the significance of metabolic disease and inflammation. Our area of expertise is helping patients lead healthier lives.” — Dr. Ford Brewer, MD, MPH

TAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, November 9, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- PrevMed Health is excited to announce our upcoming Heart Attack and Stroke Prevention Conference in St. Petersburg Marriott-Clearwater on December 1-2.WHAT:The conference will address the critical issue of preventive medicine and the leading causes of death and hospitalizations in America. The two-day immersive health education conference includes top healthcare and medical experts who discuss silent killers and how to avoid or prevent many cardiovascular diseases. This transformative seminar is much more than a traditional event, offering individualized advanced testing to identify risk for heart disease, strokes, and dementia, among other cardiovascular diseases.WHO:Founded and led by PrevMed Health CEO Dr. Ford Brewer , MD, MPH, former Director of preventive medicine programs at the prestigious Johns Hopkins University. Advanced Nurse Practitioner Jeannie Shanholtzer will facilitate sessions with Dr. Brewer and perform CIMT Scans and Q&As.WHEN:Friday, December 1, and Saturday, December 2, 2023.Time: 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard TimeMedia Interview Times:Media interviews are available between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. EST.Media wishing to attend can set up from 8 a.m.-9 a.m. and 4 p.m.-5 p.m. for interviews.WHERE:St. Petersburg Marriott-ClearwaterClearwater Room A12600 Roosevelt Blvd NorthSt. Petersburg, FL 33716Hotel number: (727) 572-7800Parking: All guests not staying at the host hotel are welcome to park in the lot free of charge and enter through the main entrances.WHY:“Social media now recognizes cardiovascular disease as metabolic, causing inflammation. Cardiology and preventive medicine sectors understand the significance of metabolic disease and inflammation. Our area of expertise is helping patients lead healthier lives,” says Dr. Brewer. The conference is a full health experience. We offer at-risk patients testing, knowledge, and support that isn’t being delivered in most offices due to these little-known techniques.RSVP:Media and journalists interested in attending the event should contact us by 5 p.m. on November 30. Interviews with Dr. Brewer should be confirmed by Thursday, November 29. Virtual Interviews are also available. Contact: Shay Brown, shay@royalkingdomagency.com. Early Bird Registration ends Sunday, November 12, 2023. The regular registration deadline closes on Wednesday, November 29, or when capacity is reached. Limited seats are available.ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:“Cardiovascular disease is a major health concern for women, causing ten times more fatalities than breast cancer. The disease is often underestimated as it appears later in women than in men. Women usually discover their own risk while seeking health information for their spouses at medical events, making it a life-saving revelation,” according to PrevMed Health's Advance Nurse Practitioner Jeannie Shanholtzer.About PrevMed Health:PrevMed Health is a national preventive medicine practice focusing on preventing and treating chronic diseases, particularly heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and obesity. Founded and led by Dr. Ford Brewer, MD, MPH, former Director of preventive medicine programs at the prestigious Johns Hopkins University, PrevMed has served as a respected educational source worldwide through medical practices and the widely acclaimed YouTube channel, which millions have viewed. For more information, visit www.prevmedhealth.com and follow our social channels @prevmedhealth on Facebook, YouTube, TikTok, and LinkedIn.###

