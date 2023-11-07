Multiplier Capital Appoints Ash Vaidya as New Managing Director, Expands Silicon Valley Presence
Tech Entrepreneur and Investor Vaidya Joins Leadership Team
Ash's rich experience in the technology industry both as an operator and as an investor will be an asset to our leadership team”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Multiplier Capital, a $1 billion growth financing platform, today announced Ashish (“Ash”) Vaidya has joined its team as Managing Director. Vaidya will focus on expanding Multiplier’s U.S. West Coast presence, with particular emphasis on mission critical business-to-business technology companies.
— Kevin Sheehan, Managing General Partner for Multiplier Capital
Vaidya has worked in the technology industry for more than two decades as a successful start-up entrepreneur and investor. He co-founded an early SaaS eLearning platform, and most recently co-founded and led Sanctum Capital, a debt and equity investor focused on mid- to late-stage technology companies.
“Multiplier Capital partnered with Sanctum on several of our transactions, which were very successful for the companies involved and for our investors,” said Kevin Sheehan, Managing General Partner for Multiplier. “When we saw the opportunity to bring Ash into the fold at Multiplier, we didn’t hesitate to make that move. Ash's rich experience in the technology industry both as an operator and as an investor will be an asset to our leadership team.”
Vaidya has a deep background in finance, having been an investment banker with J.P. Morgan before transitioning to venture lending. He later served as a senior member of the investment teams of Wellington Financial, Hercules Capital and TriplePoint Capital.
“I’m excited to join Multiplier,” said Vaidya. “We share a ‘patient-capital’ approach to venture lending, and we aim to bring long-term value to our portfolio companies as well as our equity investor partners. I look forward to supplementing Multiplier’s strong presence in the venture debt space.”
Vaidya received a bachelor’s degree in computer science and economics from Cornell University, and a master’s degree in business administration from Cornell’s Johnson Graduate School of Management.
About Multiplier Capital
Multiplier Capital is a $1 billion growth financing platform that invests in rapidly growing, professionally-backed technology companies with particular focus in enterprise software, digital media, healthcare IT, consumer e-commerce, and tech-enabled services.
The Multiplier partners, as a team, have invested over $1.6 billion in capital across more than 165 transactions over the past 20+ years, applying 90 years in combined experience to offer tailored debt solutions to company partners. To learn more, visit www.multipliercapital.com.
