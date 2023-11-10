Oaks come alive with twinkling lights

Twinkling Lights Light up the Park

"Christmas isn't a season. It's a feeling".” — Edna Ferber

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Contact:

Karen Brem

Marketing Director

Historic Mardi Gras Inn

historicmardigrasinn.com

CELEBRATION IN THE OAKS: A SEASONAL SPECTACLE OF LIGHTS AND FESTIVITY

New Orleans, LA – [November 10, 2023] – The Historic Mardi Gras Inn is thrilled to announce its support for the enchanting annual yuletide extravaganza, Celebration in the Oaks, beginning November 23, 2023. This beloved event transforms City Park, one of the nation's largest urban parks, into a winter wonderland, festooned with over a million glimmering lights adorning its majestic oaks, evoking the merry spirit of the season.

Celebration in the Oaks is not just a feast for the eyes but also a boon for the heart, as all proceeds are dedicated to the year-round upkeep and beautification of our cherished City Park. The park's sprawling one-mile width becomes a canvas for holiday magic, offering a sanctuary of joy and light in the heart of New Orleans.

The festivities kick off with an exclusive Preview Party, where guests can revel in the first glimpse of the twinkling lights while enjoying live entertainment. The excitement continues with the Celebration in the Park Run, inviting both casual walkers and seasoned runners to traverse the illuminated paths in festive cheer.

For those seeking a more leisurely experience, our on-foot tours offer a chance to absorb the holiday ambiance of the amusement park, while the driving tour provides a symphony of sights and sounds, set to the melodies of holiday classics—a 30-45 minute journey that captivates the senses and embodies the season's spirit.

As the Marketing Director of the Historic Mardi Gras Inn, nestled in the heart of the Famous French Quarter, I extend a warm invitation to our guests and neighbors to join in the Celebration in the Oaks. Let us come together in this season of giving to support our beautiful City Park and indulge in the joy and community that only New Orleans can offer.

Tickets and tour schedules are available now. Join us in this annual tradition and make Celebration in the Oaks a part of your holiday memories.

About the Historic Mardi Gras Inn:

Located in the vibrant French Quarter, the Historic Mardi Gras Inn offers a charming retreat steeped in the rich history and jubilance of New Orleans. We are proud to be a part of the community that brings such festive events to life and invites visitors from around the world to partake in our unique culture.

For more information, please visit historicmardigrasinn.com or call us directly at (504)949-5815.



