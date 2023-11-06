Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,744 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 456,941 in the last 365 days.

Upper Salmon River Steelhead Update - 11/07/2023

Hi everyone, this is the Upper Salmon River steelhead fishing report for November 7, 2023. The data for this report was collected between Monday, October 30 and Sunday, November 5.   

Steelhead angler effort on the upper Salmon River remained relatively high during the past week. Most anglers were observed downstream of Salmon, ID in location codes 15 and 16, and the largest increase in effort was observed upstream of the Lemhi River in location code 17. 

Catch rates showed a modest improvement over the previous week, with all monitored areas averaging at or below 20 hours per steelhead caught. Anglers interviewed downstream of the Middle Fork Salmon River in location code 14 averaged 19 hours per caught, and anglers interviewed downstream of North Fork in location code 15 averaged 20 hours per steelhead caught. Anglers interviewed downstream of the Lemhi River in location code 16 averaged 12 hours per steelhead caught, and anglers interviewed downstream of the Pahsimeroi River in location code 17 averaged 13 hours per steelhead caught. 

You just read:

Upper Salmon River Steelhead Update - 11/07/2023

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more