Elevated Living Now Offering a Suite of Proptech Solutions to Commercial Offices

Custom designed software for commercial offices maximizes operational efficiency and boosts the tenant experience.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The tenants and the property managers of commercial properties deserve proactive and efficient services, effective communications, and hassle-free operations.

Elevated Living is now offering an innovative suite of proptech solutions specifically targeted for commercial offices.

“Our solutions help automate and streamline many routine property management tasks, improving efficiency and reducing errors,” says the plugged-in Konrad Koczwara, CEO and Founder of Elevated Living. From lease management to maintenance coordination and tenant communication, we provide the efficient prop-tech tools to help the savvy property manager deliver a better tenant experience while maximizing operational efficiency.”

He explains that Elevated Living’s custom designed software for commercial offices support the entire lifecycle of an office tenant, from operations, to access, responsiveness, facility and maintenance management, tenant communications, automated leasing and rental systems, data analytics, and reporting tools and maximizing tenant engagement.

Some of the popular and important features of Elevated Living’s proptech solutions are Integrated Access Control, Digital Signage, Coworking Space Management, Amenity Reservations, and even Local Business Perks.

“After all,” Koczwara adds, “effective and win-win property management of commercial offices is all about smooth and efficient operations and optimizing the tenant experience. It makes life much easier and productive for the property manager. It boosts tenant satisfaction and increases tenant retention.”

The feedback is a testimonial. Because Elevated Living is more, much more than a technology company.

It provides commercial office landlords with a custom designed ecosystem, proving expertise and efficiency with Fitness Center Management, Spa Management, Event & Activity Planning, Front Desk Concierge Services, Package Management, and a Lifestyle Concierge Program.

And Elevated Living’s tenant engagement professionals have the skill and the tools to transform a commercial office into a smoothly managed, 5-star hotel, with appreciative and satisfied tenants.

“It is state-of-the-commercial property management art,” Konrad Koczwara emphasizes, “custom designed to enhance the tenant experience.”

For more information, please visit https://www.elevatedliving.com/solutions/by-type/for-commercial-office or www.elevatedliving.com/about-us.

###

About Elevated Living

Elevated Living is a full-service ecosystem built for modern Class A communities. We combine technology with human-powered hospitality to elevate the resident experience.

We believe residents should not have to download a dozen different apps to take advantage of services offered within their community. In communities powered by Elevated Living, residents are provided a single branded "building" app that combines traditional building operations with modern concierge services. From submitting work orders to signing up for fitness classes, to booking a housekeeper - Elevated Living is your all-in-one technology and services partner.

Modern Class multifamily buildings rely on Elevated Living’s exclusive branded software and personalized services to showcase lifestyle amenities.

Contact Details:

1319 N Larrabee Street

Chicago, IL 60610

United States