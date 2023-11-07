8 Tennessee State Parks Offer Thanksgiving Meals
Tennessee State Parks will offer Thanksgiving meals at eight parks restaurants, giving families the opportunity to enjoy a holiday feast together without the busy work at home to prepare one.
However, one of the parks, Montgomery Bell State Park, has reached its maximum capacity and is no longer taking reservations, which were required at that location.
Each of the parks will have the meals on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday Nov. 23.
Parks Participating
Meal Details
Cumberland Mountain State ParkHomestead Harvest Restaurant
24 Office Dr.
Crossville, TN
Call 931-484-7186
Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 23 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- All-you-can-eat buffet
- Seatings at 11 a.m., 12:30, and 2 p.m.
- $28 per adult, children 6-12 half price, children 5 and under free
- Prices do not include beverage, tax, or gratuity
- Reservations for groups of 10 or more. Call 931-484-7186
David Crockett State ParkCrockett’s Mill Restaurant
1400 West Gaines St.
Lawrenceburg, TN 38464
931-762-9541
Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 23 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- All-you-can-eat buffet.
- $27 per adult, seniors 62 and older 10 percent discount, children 6-11 half price, children 5 and under free.
- Prices do not include drink, tax and gratuity.
- First come, first served. No reservations accepted.
Fall Creek Falls State ParkThe Restaurant at Fall Creek Falls
2536 Lakeside Drive
Spencer, TN 38585
423-881-5241
Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 23 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- $35 per adult, children 5-10 $15, children 4 and under free.
- Prices do not include tax, beverage, or gratuity.
- Reservations required, accepted until Nov. 18. Call 423-881-5241.
Henry Horton State Park
Restaurant at Henry Horton
Conference Hall (beside the lodge)
4209 Nashville Hwy
Chapel Hill, TN 37034
931-364-2222
Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 23
Buffet lunch
- 12 p.m Noon
- $18 per adult, $9 per child.
- Prices do not include drinks, taxes, or gratuity.
- Reservations required for buffet at 931-364-2222 (press 3), with cut-off date Nov. 18.
Menu-based lunch
- 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Reservations not required.
- Prices determined by items selected from menu.
Montgomery Bell State Park
Sold out
Natchez Trace State ParkThe Restaurant at Natchez Trace
567 Pin Oak Lane
Wildersville, TN 38388
731-968-8176
Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 23 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Buffet
- $20.95 per adult, seniors 62 and older 10 percent discount, children 6-12 half price, children 5 and under free.
- Prices do not include drinks, tax, or gratuity.
- Reservations required for parties of eight or more. Call 731-968-8176 by Nov. 13 at 11 a.m.
Paris Landing State ParkRestaurant at Paris Landing
400 Lodge Rd.
Buchanan, TN 38222
Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 23 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- $24.99 per adult, $9.99 per child 10 and under.
- Prices to not include drinks, tax, or gratuity.
- First come, first served. No reservations accepted.
Pickwick Landing State Park
Restaurant at Pickwick Landing
120 Playground Loop
Counce, TN 38326
731-689-3135
Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 23
- Lunch from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Dinner from 4 p.m.to 8 p.m.
- $25 per adult, $12 for children, 10 percent discount for seniors.
- Prices are based on one trip down the buffet line and the size of the plate.
- Prices do not include drinks, taxes, or gratuity.
- Reservations accepted for all size of parties but required for groups of five or more. Call 731-689-3135.