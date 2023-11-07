8 Tennessee State Parks Offer Thanksgiving Meals

Tennessee State Parks will offer Thanksgiving meals at eight parks restaurants, giving families the opportunity to enjoy a holiday feast together without the busy work at home to prepare one.

However, one of the parks, Montgomery Bell State Park, has reached its maximum capacity and is no longer taking reservations, which were required at that location.

Each of the parks will have the meals on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday Nov. 23.

Parks Participating

Meal Details

Cumberland Mountain State Park

Homestead Harvest Restaurant

24 Office Dr.

Crossville, TN

Call 931-484-7186

Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 23 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All-you-can-eat buffet



Seatings at 11 a.m., 12:30, and 2 p.m.

$28 per adult, children 6-12 half price, children 5 and under free

Prices do not include beverage, tax, or gratuity

Reservations for groups of 10 or more. Call 931-484-7186

David Crockett State Park

Crockett’s Mill Restaurant

1400 West Gaines St.

Lawrenceburg, TN 38464

931-762-9541

Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 23 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All-you-can-eat buffet.

$27 per adult, seniors 62 and older 10 percent discount, children 6-11 half price, children 5 and under free.

Prices do not include drink, tax and gratuity.

First come, first served. No reservations accepted.

Fall Creek Falls State Park

The Restaurant at Fall Creek Falls

2536 Lakeside Drive

Spencer, TN 38585

423-881-5241

Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 23 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

$35 per adult, children 5-10 $15, children 4 and under free.



Prices do not include tax, beverage, or gratuity.

Reservations required, accepted until Nov. 18. Call 423-881-5241.

Henry Horton State Park



Restaurant at Henry Horton

Conference Hall (beside the lodge)

4209 Nashville Hwy

Chapel Hill, TN 37034

931-364-2222

Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 23

Buffet lunch

12 p.m Noon

$18 per adult, $9 per child.



Prices do not include drinks, taxes, or gratuity.

Reservations required for buffet at 931-364-2222 (press 3), with cut-off date Nov. 18.

Menu-based lunch

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Reservations not required.

Prices determined by items selected from menu.

Montgomery Bell State Park

Sold out

Natchez Trace State Park

The Restaurant at Natchez Trace

567 Pin Oak Lane

Wildersville, TN 38388

731-968-8176

Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 23 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Buffet

$20.95 per adult, seniors 62 and older 10 percent discount, children 6-12 half price, children 5 and under free.

Prices do not include drinks, tax, or gratuity.

Reservations required for parties of eight or more. Call 731-968-8176 by Nov. 13 at 11 a.m.

Paris Landing State Park

Restaurant at Paris Landing

400 Lodge Rd.

Buchanan, TN 38222

Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 23 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

$24.99 per adult, $9.99 per child 10 and under.

Prices to not include drinks, tax, or gratuity.

First come, first served. No reservations accepted.

Pickwick Landing State Park

Restaurant at Pickwick Landing

120 Playground Loop

Counce, TN 38326

731-689-3135

Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 23