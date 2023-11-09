ArtVersion Continues Award Season Winning Streak with Four Silver Vega Awards for Digital Excellence
ArtVersion digital design agency adds four more awards to their list of achievements this year, this time from the Vega Digital Awards.
The Vega Awards are a prestigious benchmark in the digital design industry, and we are thrilled with the acknowledgment of our work on the Legat Architects website,”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an impressive continuation of its winning streak, ArtVersion, a premier digital design agency, has garnered significant recognition at the Vega Awards 2023, winning four renowned silver titles for their exemplary work on the Legat Architects website redesign.
This year's Vega Digital Awards saw ArtVersion achieving unparalleled success in the Website and Mobile Sites category, securing accolades for Best User Experience, Best User Interface Design, Best Practices, and Architecture. These awards highlight the agency’s commitment to design excellence and innovation in the digital realm.
The refreshed website was designed and developed for Legat Architects, a renowned architecture firm. They work with building owners and communities to improve lives through design and impactful spaces and therefore needed a rejuvenated digital presence to align with their ethos. The redesign was a culmination of UI/UX expertise, that was achieved by creating a modernized experience for the architecture company’s online presence, along with a fresh design language that elevated the website with a contemporary look and feel. Along with ensuring a seamless user experience, the website spotlighted all of Legat’s architectural projects and designs, in an intuitive, immersive way—improving information hierarchy, and usability to new heights.
"The redesign and refresh have really allowed our teams to understand the brand’s story and what drives us as a firm. The new website shares who we are as a firm, what we believe, and what drives us to design with a difference," said Jody Boyce, Legat's Director of Business Development and Marketing.
With a spotlight on innovation and artistic ingenuity, the Vega Digital Awards, hosted by the renowned International Awards Associate (IAA), serve as a platform to applaud the visionaries who redefine the digital landscape. Their dedication to pushing the boundaries of digital communication is not only reflected in superior aesthetics and engaging content but also in the seamless functionality and user experience of their projects. The Vega Digital Awards celebrate the best projects in digital excellence across website design, video, mobile, animation, and more.
ArtVersion’s Principal and Creative Director, Goran Paun, shared his thoughts on the triumph: “The Vega Awards are a prestigious benchmark in the digital design industry, and we are thrilled with the acknowledgment of our work on the Legat Architects website. Our primary goal has always been to exceed client expectations by delivering a superior user experience that not only engages but also intuitively connects with their audience. The awards are a welcome recognition, but the real reward lies in our ability to materialize Legat’s vision into a digital reality that resonates with users.”
About ArtVersion
ArtVersion Agency is a Chicago-based independent creative agency committed to delivering innovative web design, UX design, graphic design, branding strategy, and digital marketing solutions. With a dedicated team of experienced designers and strategists, ArtVersion guides brands through the complexities of the digital landscape, ensuring businesses of all sizes have the resources and tools to thrive in the digital world. To learn more, visit artversion.com.
