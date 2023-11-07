Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,750 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 456,946 in the last 365 days.

EU Delegation to Ukraine looking for Secretary in Administration Section

The European Union Delegation to Ukraine is looking for a Secretary in the Administration Section. The expected start date will be 1 December 2023. 

Under this post, the person recruited will be attributed functions depending on the needs of the Delegation, and on the changes of these needs. 

Currently, the successful candidate will be asked to assist the Head of Section, provide logistic assistance, coordinate VIP visits, organise meetings and deal with other administrative tasks.

The base salary will depend on relevant and verified employment experience. There is a competitive benefits package, subject to certain conditions, including personal leave days and public holidays, health insurances and a retirement savings plan.

The candidate should have professional qualification in Accounting, Finance or Administration, at least two years of relevant experience, fluent written and spoken English, native Ukrainian, and the right to reside and work in Ukraine.

The deadline for applications is 15 November.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

EU Delegation to Ukraine looking for Secretary in Administration Section

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more