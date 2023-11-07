EU Delegation to Ukraine looking for Secretary in Administration Section

The European Union Delegation to Ukraine is looking for a Secretary in the Administration Section. The expected start date will be 1 December 2023.

Under this post, the person recruited will be attributed functions depending on the needs of the Delegation, and on the changes of these needs.

Currently, the successful candidate will be asked to assist the Head of Section, provide logistic assistance, coordinate VIP visits, organise meetings and deal with other administrative tasks.

The base salary will depend on relevant and verified employment experience. There is a competitive benefits package, subject to certain conditions, including personal leave days and public holidays, health insurances and a retirement savings plan.

The candidate should have professional qualification in Accounting, Finance or Administration, at least two years of relevant experience, fluent written and spoken English, native Ukrainian, and the right to reside and work in Ukraine.

The deadline for applications is 15 November.

