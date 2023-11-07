SMC Global Opens New Manufacturing Plant in San Angelo
SMC Oilfield, a sector of SMC Global, a US-based global manufacturer of high-quality chemical products, expanded its facilities in San Angelo, Texas.
SMC’s 8-Acre Property Expansion in San Angelo is a major step to our commitment in the Oilfield Market. It is tailored to enhance efficiency, innovation, and consistency to align with our brand.”SAN ANGELO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SMC Oilfield, a sector of SMC Global, a US based global manufacturer and distributor of high-quality chemical products, expanded its facilities in San Angelo, Texas. In August SMC Oilfield completed the site redesign and equipment commissioning of 4125 Dan Hanks Lane in San Angelo, Texas. SMC converted 5 buildings, including 2 for manufacturing, blending and tolling production, to serve the needs of the West Texas and Permian Basin’s flourishing oilfield business.
— Roberto McQueen the Operations Manager for San Angelo
An official Grand Opening Celebration was held on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at the fully operational facility in San Angelo. CEO Adam Feldman, Executive Vice President Kevin Huber, and the local team greeted and thanked many community leaders. San Angelo’s Mayor Brenda Gunter, several City Council members, staff of the City of San Angelo Economic Development Corporation, and the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce were all in attendance. Special thanks to Michael Looney, Vice President of Economic Development at San Angelo Chamber of Commerce and San Angelo Regional Manufacturers Alliance for championing SMC's continuing investment.
Roberto McQueen the Operations Manager for San Angelo said “SMC’s purchase of 8-Acre Property Expansion in San Angelo is a major step to our commitment and footprint in the Oilfield Market. Our brand-new facility has been designed to fulfill custom solutions. It is tailored to enhance efficiency, collaboration, innovation, and consistency to align with our brand.”
SMC Oilfield supports the local community with a softball team and is part of the San Angelo Sheep Spectacular. While the building is not open to the public, visitors are welcome to drive by and see the fiberglass sheep vibrantly painted by local artist Bailey Burgess.
SMC Global (SMC) is a global manufacturer and supplier of high-quality chemical products and provider of end-to-end industrial services. SMC provides creative, flexible, and cost-effective solutions to daily supply chain challenges. The SMC Global headquarters are in New York City, with manufacturing, warehouse, and other facilities across the globe.
