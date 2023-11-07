Eudora’s Mississippi Brasserie Now Open in The District at Eastover

Eudora's Mississippi Brasserie Opens in Jackson, Miss. Eudora's Mississippi Brasserie Grand Opening Announced Tyler and Sara Alford Bring New Restaurant to Jackson, Miss.

JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eudora’s Mississippi Brasserie will be hosting its grand opening on Wednesday, November 15th inviting residents in the greater Jackson area to experience its one-of-a-kind fare and atmosphere. The upscale restaurant offering Southern cuisine with French influence is located in The District at Eastover in the space previously occupied by Fine & Dandy.

After being a part of multiple successful restaurants across the country, Tyler Alford, who attended Millsaps, along with his wife Sara, took the leap to move to Jackson to bring their vision to life. “We recognized the flourishing restaurant community here and wanted to play a part,” said Tyler Alford. “With that said, we are incredibly proud of our executive chef, Tab Fuqua, and his exceptional ability to offer delicious food with the locally sourced ingredients he values so much.”

Alford’s career in the food and beverage industry has seen him most recently as president of the hospitality group overseeing the award-winning Copper Whiskey Bar & Grill and Brigade Restaurant in Montana. Additionally, he served as a vice president of operations and beverage director, opening 12 locations for Tupelo Honey. Prior to that, he was the bar manager at Commander’s Palace Restaurant, a New Orleans staple. Now, his years of experience bring him to his career’s zenith with the grand opening of Eudora’s.

Boasting a theme of classic Southern dishes with an elegant twist coupled with specialty craft cocktails infused with fresh, local ingredients, the once-vacant space at The District has experienced a metamorphosis into what the Alfords consider to be a living, breathing space that amplifies the customer experience with its dishes and nature- themed decor. "Jackson holds a special place in our hearts,” said Sara Alford, “we hope that our space creates a welcoming atmosphere for members of the community to gather. With a range of unique dining spaces and with dishes at varying price points, we hope guests will always find a reason to return."

The restaurant is also staffed by a dedicated team that the Alfords have hand-selected. Eudora’s has become the first restaurant in Mississippi to be “Living Wage Certified,” as designated by the Living Wage Network. “Employees are the backbone of any restaurant and their value cannot be overstated,” said Alford. “Our entire concept is built on honoring our team and their families.”

Guests can enjoy Eudora’s seven days a week for lunch and dinner from 11am-9pm. Brunch begins at 9am on weekends and breakfast items such as coffee and burritos are served at a walk-up “grab & go” window on week-days beginning at 8am. Happy Hour is 3pm-6pm each day, all day on Mondays, and features $4 martinis, 1/2 off bottles of wine, 2 for $4 oysters, and $4 off draft beer, small plates, and starters.

Eudora’s Mississippi Brasserie is located at The District at Eastover. To learn more and to make a reservation, visit their website at eudoras.com and follow them on Facebook and Instagram at @eudorasms.

