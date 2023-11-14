Randy’s Electric Launches New Website Showcasing 5-Star Electrical Services
Twin Cities' top electrician Randy's Electric lights up homes with a new website. Visit for easy scheduling and get powered up with 5-star electrical services.
Our team lives by the motto 'Be a Blessing' - with every job we do, our goal is simple: deliver 5-star electrical services that make you feel safe and secure in your home.”MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Randy’s Electric, a leading electrical company serving the Twin Cities metro area for over 20 years, is excited to announce the launch of their newly redesigned website: www.RandysElectric.com.
— Dan Smith
The new user-friendly website provides an improved experience for homeowners seeking electrical installation, repair, and maintenance services. It highlights Randy’s Electric’s core offerings such as outlets, lighting, panel upgrades, and more.
“We provide 5-star residential electrical services and that’s why we’re excited to unveil our new website,” said Dan Smith, owner of Randy’s Electric. “As we flip the switch on this new online chapter, we invite you to connect with us and give us the opportunity to serve you during your next electrical project or problem.”
The website redesign includes fresh branding, easy online service scheduling, responsive design, customer reviews, and electrical resource pages. Visitors can easily access the company history, credentials, and service areas.
Randy's Electric serves homeowners within a 35-mile radius of the Twin Cities. They are available 24/7 for emergency electrical repairs. Randy’s Electric holds an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau.
About Randy’s Electric: Randy’s Electric provides 5-star electrical installation, repairs and maintenance services across the Twin Cities metro area. Founded in 2002 by Randy Smith, the family-owned company is guided by a commitment to upfront pricing, quality workmanship and reliability. For more information and to experience the new website, visit www.RandysElectric.com.
Kaitlin Harvey
Randy's Electric
+1 763-560-5600
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other