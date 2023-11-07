The All-Inclusive Cocktail Resource: CocktailWave Launch New Website

Dnipro, Ukraine – CocktailWave is proud to announce the launch of its new website that is dedicated to becoming a global all-inclusive cocktail resource and mixology community where enthusiasts at all levels can share their cocktail recipes, exchange ideas and experiences in the industry.

Intended as a compendium detailing the latest cocktail recipes, as well as offering insightful content into the rich history and culture of mixology, cocktailwave combines founder Nic Polotnianko’s passion for bartending and the cocktail industry with valuable and credible articles that delve deep into the cocktail world.

Each piece published on the website is punctuated with knowledge from renowned industry experts to offer visitors of the platform a plethora of cocktail recipes, unbiased wisdom, and access to an international community where they can learn, share, and connect with other mixologists and enthusiasts from around the world.

Founder of CocktailWave, Nic Polotnianko, said, “I fell in love with the art of mixology 6 years ago. Since then, I’ve honed my skills, crafting a myriad of cocktail recipes and sharing my passion with other enthusiasts. Over the years, I’ve built a strong network with some of the most renowned bartenders across the country, gaining deep insights into the industry and the art of cocktail creation. This journey led me to create CocktailWave.com. Join me on this wave to explore the fantastic world of cocktails together.”

A unique aspect of CocktailWave is the website’s intuitive cocktail search feature that helps visitors find the perfect cocktail to match their taste, mood, or favourite flavour combination. Additionally, to further help visitors find their ideal drink, whether they are looking for the perfect cocktail for a dinner party, want to hone their skills at home or are wondering what to order at their local bar, CocktailWave has over 1800 high-quality cocktails listed on its website.

With each cocktail listing, visitors will find a complete resource about the drink, including:

Nutrition facts

History of the cocktail

A brief description of how the cocktail tastes

Any interesting facts

Ingredients

Recipe

Pro tips to enhance the taste

Any possible substitutions that can be made

Similar recipes

Frequently asked questions

An extract from CocktailWave’s Margarita Cocktail Recipe has been included below:

The Margarita is a classic cocktail that has been enjoyed for decades. It is believed to have originated in Mexico in the 1930s or 1940s, with various stories attributing its creation to different bartenders and socialites. The Margarita is a popular choice for those who enjoy the refreshing combination of tequila, lime, and orange liqueur.

Some believe it was first created by a bartender in Tijuana, Mexico, for a showgirl named Marjorie King, who was allergic to all alcohol except tequila. Others claim it was invented by socialite Margarita Sames, who mixed the drink for her friends at her Acapulco vacation home in 1948. The Margarita gained widespread popularity in the United States during the 1960s and 1970s, and it remains a favourite choice for many cocktail enthusiasts today.

The Margarita is a well-balanced cocktail with a bright, citrusy flavour. It is both sweet and sour, with the tanginess of lime juice complementing the sweetness of the orange liqueur. The tequila adds a strong, earthy backbone, while the salt rim enhances the overall taste and adds a savoury touch.

The Margarita is often served in a distinctive glass with a wide, shallow bowl and a long stem, known as a Margarita glass. The cocktail is traditionally made with tequila, lime juice, and orange liqueur, but there are many variations, including fruit-flavoured Margaritas and frozen blended versions. The Margarita is so popular that it has its own holiday: National Margarita Day is celebrated on February 22nd.

Prepare the glass:

Rub the rim of a Margarita glass with a lime wedge. Dip the rim in a shallow plate of salt to coat it evenly.

Make the cocktail:

In a cocktail shaker, combine the tequila, lime juice, orange liqueur, and simple syrup (if using). Fill the shaker with ice and shake vigorously for 10-15 seconds.

Strain and serve:

Strain the mixture into the prepared Margarita glass. Garnish with a lime wedge on the rim of the glass.

About CocktailWave

CocktailWave is a cocktail platform that has been designed by experienced cocktail expert, Nic Polotnianko, who has over 6 years of experience in the industry. The website is designed to be an all-inclusive cocktail resource for cocktail enthusiasts from all over the world to share their experiences, recipes and the latest bartending tips and tricks to perfect their cocktail-making skills.

More information

For further information on CocktailWave and the launch of its new website, please visit https://cocktailwave.com.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/the-all-inclusive-cocktail-resource-cocktailwave-launch-new-website/

About CocktailWave

With CocktailWave.com, I wanted to establish a platform for cocktail enthusiasts and beginners alike. This website serves as a compendium of my experiences, knowledge, and love for mixology. Here, you will find a plethora of cocktail recipes, bartender interviews, and tips and tricks to perfect your cocktail-making skills.

Contact CocktailWave

Hoholya 17

Dnipro

Dnipro 49000

Ukraine

+38 093 848 5369

Website: https://cocktailwave.com