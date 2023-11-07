Oakfield Building Surveyors Announce The Launch of New Website

Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire – Oakfield Chartered Surveyors Ltd, an independently owned firm of RICS Surveyors and Valuers based in Beaconsfield and London, is proud to announce the launch of its new website that aims to bring a fresh and modern approach to Surveying by offering a variety of expert services, such as building surveys, homebuyer reports, defect inspections and reports, party wall matters and valuations.

With over 20 years of property experience in areas including Buckinghamshire, London, Berkshire, Oxfordshire, and Hertfordshire, Oakfield Building Surveyors endeavours for its new website to help each customer on an individual basis by providing up-to-date comprehensive advice for level 2 or 3 building surveys, friendly communication and support, and access to its teams, who are Members of The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (MRICS), the gold standard of surveyors, specialist experience.

A spokesperson for Oakfield Building Surveyors said, “Building surveys play a vital role when purchasing a property, whether it’s a new home for you and your family or a commercial property. When it comes to assessing the condition of a building, identifying potential issues, and making informed decisions, understanding building surveys becomes paramount. These surveys are comprehensive examinations conducted by qualified professionals. It’s important to recognise that building surveys go beyond simple visual inspections; they involve a thorough evaluation of various aspects of a property’s infrastructure, including architecture, structure, electrical systems, roofing, fire protection, water management, party walls and safety measures. By engaging experts like Oakfield Building Surveyors to conduct a building survey, you can gain valuable insights into the current condition of a building.”

A building survey comprises a wide range of elements that are meticulously evaluated by Chartered Surveyors. The survey aims to provide an accurate assessment of the property’s condition and identify any existing or potential problems. In most instances, buyers tend to go for either the Level 2 Homebuyers report or the more thorough Level 3 Building Survey.

A qualified building surveyor plays a vital role in conducting these building surveys. The skilled professionals have the expertise and knowledge required to assess the condition of a property, identify potential issues, and provide valuable recommendations for maintenance, repair, and improvement. They are trained to conduct detailed inspections, assess structural integrity, review building systems, and ensure compliance with building regulations.

As part of their role, qualified building surveyors use their experience to thoroughly examine all aspects of a building, from its foundations to the roof. They employ various methods and tools to assess the condition of different components, such as electrical systems, plumbing, structural elements, and more. This comprehensive assessment enables them to provide an accurate view of a building’s current condition and identify any concerns or issues that need immediate attention.

On Oakfield Building Surveyors’ new website (www.oakfieldsurveyors.co.uk), the firm has included an informative section that details to customers the 5 key reasons to conduct a building survey. These include:

Identifying Safety Concerns: One of the primary reasons for conducting a building survey is to identify any safety concerns within the property. A thorough inspection by a qualified surveyor can help uncover issues such as structural weaknesses, fire hazards, electrical problems, or hazardous materials that may pose risks to occupants. By addressing these concerns early on, homeowners can ensure the safety of those using or occupying the building.

Planning Extensions or Alterations: Before embarking on any projects, it is crucial to have a clear understanding of the existing condition of the property. A building survey provides homeowners with valuable insights into areas that may require repair or modification before commencing construction work. This not only helps them plan their project more effectively but also prevents any unexpected surprises or costly delays later.

Budgeting for Repairs and Maintenance: Building surveys provide homeowners with a comprehensive overview of any underlying issues or maintenance needs within the property. Armed with this knowledge, homeowners can accurately budget for repairs, replacements, and ongoing maintenance, ensuring that they are prepared for future expenses and able to prioritise essential repairs.

Detecting Hidden Defects: Not all issues within a building are visible to the naked eye. A building survey utilises advanced techniques and tools to detect hidden defects that may not be apparent during a casual inspection. By uncovering these hidden problems early on, homeowners can address them promptly and prevent them from escalating into major issues that could lead to costly repairs.

Protecting an Investment: Whether individuals are purchasing or selling a property, a building survey is an essential step in protecting their investment. For buyers, it provides valuable information about the condition of the property, allowing them to make informed decisions before making a substantial financial commitment. For sellers, it helps identify any issues that need attention before putting the property on the market, ensuring transparency and potentially enhancing its overall value.

About Oakfield Building Surveyors

Oakfield Building Surveyors offers various property-related services including building surveys, homebuyer reports, defect inspections and reports, party wall matters, valuations and more. The company’s team of experienced and qualified surveyors prioritises client needs and provides expert advice throughout the process to ensure each customer receives personalised service that meets their individual needs.

More Information

More information about Oakfield Building Surveyors can be found at https://www.oakfieldsurveyors.co.uk/.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/oakfield-building-surveyors-announce-the-launch-of-new-website/

About Oakfield Chartered Surveyors Ltd

Oakfield Chartered Surveyors are an independently owned firm of RICS Surveyors and Valuers. We are based in Beaconsfield and London and cover Buckinghamshire, London, Berkshire, Oxfordshire and Hertfordshire.

Contact Oakfield Chartered Surveyors Ltd

Kings Head House 15 London End

Beaconsfield

Buckinghamshire HP9 2HN

United Kingdom

01494 926236

Website: https://www.oakfieldsurveyors.co.uk/