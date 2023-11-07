Sample Materials Transforms the A&D Industry with AI-Powered Design, Search and Sourcing Platform
Sample Materials is transforming the design industry with its unique AI-rendering and sourcing tool for architects and designers.
Our one-of-a-kind AI design and sourcing platform is set to revolutionize the way architects and designers work”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sample Materials is thrilled to announce the launch of its groundbreaking website, www.samplematerials.com. As pioneers in the field, Sample Materials is transforming the design industry with its unique AI-rendering and sourcing tool for architects and designers. With this innovative platform, designers can now effortlessly find inspiration, create and enhance their current designs, and order samples, unlocking endless creative possibilities.
The user-friendly search-and-design platform allows designers to generate various concepts using uploaded images of spaces. AI-generated renderings can be tailored to suit a wide range of styles, from Farmhouse to Scandinavian to Modern.
Once a design is complete, designers can instantly order samples directly from suppliers, which will be conveniently delivered to their doorstep. With an extensive selection of superior materials from around the world, design curators are guaranteed to find the perfect look that will leave a lasting impression.
"Our one-of-a-kind AI design and sourcing platform is set to revolutionize the way architects and designers work," said Dr. Kevin Cooper, CEO of Sample Materials. "We are addressing pain points in the A&D industry by providing AI-powered design, search, and sourcing capabilities all in one platform. This generates better sales leads for suppliers, more time for designers and architects to focus on their craft, and more efficient collaboration."
To ensure a seamless creative process, Sample Materials offers real-time chat on the SKU level, allowing designers to have their questions answered and communicate directly with suppliers. Armed with the right information, designers can easily order the appropriate samples through the website.
Still unsure about which samples to order? Designers can choose from a wide array of readily available samples, with the added personal and professional touch. "We have national suppliers who can deliver full-size samples locally, sometimes on the same business day," added Cooper. "We are building the largest community of industry suppliers, designers, and architects who want to work smarter together."
Join www.samplematerials.com today and start uploading your images to transform your aspirations into stunning designs. Discover and order the perfect samples to bring your vision to life.
Sample Materials is a company that was founded on strong personal relationships. We have brought together professionals from diverse backgrounds to create a company that combines industry knowledge, technical expertise, and marketing innovation. Our goal is to revolutionize the collaboration between suppliers, designers, and architects through our AI-powered design, search, and sourcing platform. Our CEO, Dr. Kevin Cooper, has 25 years of marketing leadership experience across healthcare, life sciences, national retail, and start-ups. He is also the owner and CEO of go Cooper Marketing. Our CTO, Branislav Bubalo, is an IT industry veteran with a talent for creative solutions. He has previously led Apple's website support team as a global leader.
Contact: Dr. Kevin Cooper CEO Sample Materials 469-225-9091 kevin.cooper@samplematerials.com
About Sample Materials:
Sample Materials is an innovative design company that leverages the power of AI to connect architects and designers with construction samples. Our goal is to transform the collaboration between suppliers, designers, and architects through our AI-powered platform for design, search, and sourcing. With a simple click, samples can be effortlessly ordered and shipped directly from suppliers, streamlining the entire process.
Kevin Cooper
Sample Materials
(469) 225-9091
kevin.cooper@samplematerials.com
