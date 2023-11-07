Institutional Investor Publishes 2023/24 All-America Executive Team Rankings
15 Listed U.S. Companies Came First In All Seven Categories In Their Sectors.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The following companies clinched a first-place clean sweep in the combined rankings across seven categories for Best CEO, Best CFO, Best Investor Relations Professional, Best IR Program, Best ESG, Best Investor Day and Best Company Board in their respective sectors in the 2023/24 All-America Executive Team survey, published today by Institutional Investor Research (II Research).
Ball Corp. (Paper & Packaging); Cheniere Energy (Natural Gas & Master Limited Partnerships); Eli Lilly and Co. (Pharmaceuticals); JPMorgan Chase & Co. (Banks); Linde (Chemicals); Microsoft Corp. (Software).; NVIDIA Corp. (Semiconductors); Procter & Gamble Co. (Beverage, Household & Personal Care Products); Prologis (REITs); Quanta Services (Engineering & Construction); S&P Global (Business, Education & Professional Services); Tesla (Autos & Auto Parts); Thermo Fisher Scientific (Life Science & Diagnostic Tools); UnitedHealth Group (Managed Care & Health Care Facilities); Walt Disney Co. (Media).
The Executive Team survey captures market feedback and aggregates the level of stakeholders’ trust in their equity assets; over 3,700 asset managers and sell-side analysts offered their candid opinions in exchange for anonymity in the All-America Executive Team rankings.
These rankings gauge the quality of U.S. investor relations programs as well as CEO, CFO and ESG performance.
Investor participation and market feedback exceeded last year, as Corporates ramped up investor engagement to nurture stakeholder relationships in response to market volatility.
Sectors with the highest level of investor interest, in order:
1. Technology, Software
2. Technology, Media & Telecommunications, Software
3. Technology, Semiconductors
4. Financial Institutions, Banks
5. Capital Goods/Industrials, Electrical Equipment & Multi-Industry
6. Technology, Internet
7. Financial Institutions, Brokers, Asset Managers & Exchanges
8. Financial Institutions, REITs
9. Capital Goods/Industrials, Business, Education & Professional Services
10. Technology, IT Hardware & Electronics Manufacturing Services
Sectors with biggest increase in investor participation from last year, in order:
1. Health Care, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools
2. Consumer, Restaurants
3. Capital Goods/Industrials, Electrical Equipment & Multi-Industry
4. Capital Goods/Industrials, Engineering & Construction
5. Consumer, Homebuilders & Building Products
6. Technology, IT Hardware & Electronics Manufacturing Services
7. Technology, Software
8. Capital Goods/Industrials, Business, Education & Professional Services
9. Technology, Internet
10. Health Care, Medical Supplies & Devices
Movers and shakers
• NVIDIA and Microsoft unseat JPMorgan Chase & Co. as top vote-getters in the entire survey
• Arch Capital Group claims the #1 Most Honored Company spot in the Insurance sector
• Vertex Pharmaceuticals and Legend Biotech Corp. join the “Most Honored Company” distinction in Biotechnology, among Amgen and Moderna
• Uber unseats Amazon as #1 Most Honored Company in the Internet space
• Walmart joins in as “Most Honored Company” among Tractor Supply and Home Depot in Retailing/Broadlines and Hardlines
Ursula Kizy, Director for North America, says, “The U.S. economy proved to have more strength and endurance than previously anticipated by analysts, who predicted an oncoming recession at the start of 2023. Consumption didn’t decrease as anticipated, companies continued to invest in research and development, and increased local government spending led the way out of an impending recession. Noticeably, several sectors saw dramatically increased interest from investors this year, underpinning investor confidence in a sturdy economic outlook.
The All-America Executive Team survey gives investment professionals the opportunity to independently nominate corporate executives and IR teams who embody not just strong financial performance, but more specifically clarity in communication, trustworthiness and reliability. We are once again honored to recognize our corporate winners for performance excellence.”
For the full list of published winners, please visit www.institutionalinvestor.com/research.
Marketing license
Institutional Investor owns the copyright to all survey and awards logos. Speak with us to acquire access to the Institutional Investor award or award logo so that you can share your winning position in the 2023/24 All-America Executive Team ranking across your website content, advertisements, communications, marketing collateral, and more. Please contact marketing@iiresearch.com.
Benchmark Data and IR Perception Analysis
To request further information on how you can use survey data to market your firm’s capabilities internally or externally, or deeper analysis of survey data, please contact ukizy@iiresearch.com.
Sally Savery
Institutional Investor Research
Sally.savery@iiresearch.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn